Iggy Azalea Joins OnlyFans with Racy New Project 'Hotter Than Hell' after Vowing Earlier Never to Join the Adult Platform

Iggy Azalea is taking her career to a new level by joining OnlyFans with a hot new collaborative project, after previously vowing to never join the racy platform. The Australian singer 32, launched her newest multimedia project "Hotter Than Hell x OnlyFans" on Friday. The project will be completed in December 2023 after a year of planning.

Subscribers will have access to illustrations, poetry, photography, videos, and music, including her fourth album for $25 a month. Last year, the "Fancy" hitmaker sold off her publishing catalog in an eight-figure deal. As she inaugurated the initiative, the beauty flashed her huge cleavage and taut midriff while flaunting her eye-popping curves in green underwear.

Hotter Than Hell

The "Kream" singer even teased her new collab on Jan. 10, writing on Twitter: "Music?... summer. Scandalous sâ€“t?... Friday." "Hotter than Hell x OnlyFans" will be Azalea's biggest work ever and is inspired by the 1990s â€” the age of the supermodel.

The project, which is a hyperrealistic portrayal of the life of the blond beauty, will highlight sexuality and will give a nod to the idea of the centerfold model. She will collaborate with artist Ian Woods for her debut visual piece.

The concept draws inspiration from Pamela Anderson, 1990s supermodels, and Madonna's classic 1992 coffee table book, Sex.

"I've been working on 'Hotter Than Hell' for six months already and I'm full of excitement and nervous anticipation to begin revealing it to the world, layer by layer," Azalea said in a statement.

"Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn't expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date."

"Once I looked beyond the surface level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on," she said. "I feel excited about not having to worry about the overwhelming and creatively limiting censorship artists have to navigate when sharing work on other digital platforms," the mother of one continued.

"The project is bold and fun â€” so is this collaboration â€” I think it's going to surprise a lot of people," Azalea added.

Surprises Galore

Parts of "Hotter Than Hell" will be gradually revealed on her OnlyFans profile throughout the year. The event will also feature exclusive collaborations with producers, visual artists, and fashion photographers.

Public personalities can use the online service OnlyFans to charge supporters a subscription to their website, where they frequently share stuff that is typically viewed as being too inflammatory for other social media sites.

Azalea's decision to work on the project represents a remarkable U-turn after she swore off the platform in April 2021.

"I think onlyfans can be really empowering for people, But I WILL NEVER, EVVVER join. I don't want to make that type of content & it only f**k up the bag for ppl on there who really bout that life. Shoutout to the baddies tho!!!" she had tweeted.

The singer recently revealed her plans of retirement after the eight-figure sale of her publishing catalog and master recordings to Domain Capital.

The rapper sold a portion of her catalog so she "doesn't have to work another day in her life."

The singer-songwriter behind the smash song "Problem" made the admission in her Twitter reply to a follower who had questioned the selling of her music.

"I just hope she doesn't end up like Taylor [Swift] (no shade at all, just using it as an example)," the fan wrote.

"Taylor did not profit from that sale. I sold a portion of my catalog to who I wanted, for an amount that means I don't have to work another day in my life," Azalea replied.

It comes after Azalea recently announced she was returning to the music profession after quitting last year. In August, the Fancy star announced to her followers, "I'm coming back." Cry over it.

Azalea said in a lengthy post that she had stopped making music due to the "negative energy," but that she will now return stronger and better than before.

"I was ready to walk away from music a year ago because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted," she wrote.