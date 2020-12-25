Iggy Azalea-Playboi Carti drama has been going on for a long time. While Carti's fans are going gaga over his latest project 'Whole Lotta Red', which the rapper dropped tonight, Azalea is furious with her ex. On Friday, Azalea took to Twitter to slam the rapper for not spending Christmas with his six-month-old son, Onyx Carter.

Azalea and Carti are parents of a son together, but their relationship has only soured over the months after the two called it quits post the birth of their child. In fact, Azalea has also accused Carti on social media for cheating on her during her pregnancy. Although she doesn't name Carti directly, it is quite obviously that she is talking about him.

Annoyed and Dejected

Barely an hour after Carti's album 'Whole Lotta Red' was released, Azalea went on a rampage on social media. Azalea took to Twitter to slam Carti for ditching her and her six-month-old son on Christmas. She has claimed that Carti changed his plan of going on a family vacation at the last minute to throw a lavish launch party of his long-awaited album. Azalea also alleged Carti of inviting the woman he allegedly cheated on her with while she was pregnant to his Whole Lotta Red party.

"Too bad you got an album out but can't even come to Christmas with your own son," she wrote. "Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can't come for Christmas anymore? TRASH."

All's Not Well

Azalea relationship with Carti has only soured over the past few months. Her tweet is the latest proof of that. In fact, she has been trying to mend her relationship because of her son but Carti's decision to change his Christmas plans with his family didn't go down well with Azalea.

However, Azalea later said she didn't decide to post the tweets out of bitterness. "To clarify this man was literally at my house last night telling me he loves me. So this is very much NOT me being bitter, it's me not ducking with trifling ass shit that happens at the expense of my son," she wrote in her string of tweets.

Azalea shared the first photo of her son in October when she also announced that the pair is no longer together. However, she's been adamant that both parents will be firmly in their son's life. And probably the rapper's behavior and attitude toward her son is what infuriated Azalea this time.