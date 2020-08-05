Popular Chicago rapper FBG Duck was killed in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in the Gold Coast neighborhood. The rapper was out shopping along with two others when two SUVs pulled up to the group and started firing several rounds. The other two persons accompanying the 26-year-old rapper were seriously wounded in the drive-by shooting.

Although authorities did not immediately release the identity of the victim, friends of FBG Duck told media that he was the fatal victim. The aftermath of the shooting was captured by witnesses and posted on social media. The incident took place just a day after authorities announced that gun violence hit an all-time high in Chicago in the month of June.

Killed in Broad Daylight

Authorities said that FBG Duck, whose real name is Carlton D., was out shopping along with a 28-year-old woman and another 36-year-old man when they were shot on East Oak Street at about 4.40 pm on Tuesday. Four suspects arrived in two SUVs, a black Ford Taurus and a silver Chrysler 300M, and opened fire on the trio, who were on the sidewalk at that time.

The suspects fled westbound on Oak Street after firing several rounds. FBG Duck suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, groin and neck and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The two others were also wounded and are being treated at a hospital. Both are in serious condition, police said. However, authorities didn't immediately release the name of the victim but friends of FBG Duck confirmed media that he was the fatal victim.

Similar Deaths in Family

Police are yet to make any arrests and are still investigating the reason behind the fatal shooting. The aftermath of the shooting was captured by bystanders and posted on social media. One shocking video shows a witness, a woman, screaming on the phone as the two friends of FBG Duck lie near each other on the street in a pool of blood near two cars.

FBG Duck is one of the many members of his family to have been shot dead. FBG Duck grew up on Chicago's South Side and his brother, who was also part of the Fly Boy Gang, and cousin were shot dead in July 2017. The rapper had earlier said that he had an automatic breakdown" after their deaths.

FBG Duck's death is the latest incident of gun violence to rock Chicago, which has seen homicides surge 152 percent and shooting rise 62 percent in the last month compared with the same period last year. There were 440 homicides in Chicago and 2,240 people were shot, a number that includes those killed, between January 1 and July 31, according to date from the Chicago Police Department.