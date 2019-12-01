Ryback has lashed out at Triple H and the WWE over his comments on talents going to public with their issues on social media sites. The Big Guy has reacted to it on his podcast.

"He's full of sh*t. F***ing bullsh*t. They are the least professional motherf***ers on the planet and there's a reason why talent go and do that and it's because of how they treat human beings and their f***ing bullsh*t policies," he opens up.

Ryback alleges Triple H to have avoided him all day when he wanted to have a meeting in England as Vince McMahon was in the arena. He claims, "He did not want to have that meeting and they lie to your f***ing face. And that's why why talent go [on social media]. And then they f**k with your pay with the whole bulls**t pay scale there with the talent. And if they book you to lose, literally your money goes down. It's fake. It makes no sense, the whole pay scale of that bulls**t organization. And they treat you differently from when you are being pushed to then you're helping them make over talent, which is just asinine. The entire environment is f***ing bulls**t. I call bulls**t to f**king Paul all day long on that. He is full of s**t."

Ryback states that the issues of the contestants can only be heard when they go to social media with the intention of getting fired. He adds, "That is where the talent is f***ing up when they are not committed to be released right away. You can get released in a week there right away, it's not hard. Jordan Myles, again, I would have gone a different route, but that may have just been his way of getting out because he wanted out that bad too."

"Again, I've had many conversations with Triple H and Vince McMahon. Triple H is just a different type of bulls**tter than Vince, but Vince has handed him down some principles and philosophies. It is their company and they can run it however they want, but I have said this from day one, if they treated people as human beings and treated people with respect and got rid of all of the bullsh*t the talent would be so loyal to them. They punch you in the face and then expect you to kiss their a** we don't have to put up with it anymore. There are other options," WWE Inc quotes the Big Guy as saying in the podcast.

He says that he do not want to be part of the environment full-time again. "It is absolutely pure hell and anybody that is there, all the boys and girls know it, but they all want to make the most money that they can so they all put up with it. Hunter is different than Vince McMahon in different ways, but I have dealt with enough of his bullsh*t and it's just a different form of bullsh*t," he concludes.

In the recent history, a couple of talents like Luke Harper and Sin Cara have made their request to the company to release them through social media. Triple H reacted to it by stating that that was not the right way to do it by underling the importance on maintaining professionalism.