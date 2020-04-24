Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has suggested five ways to contain the coronavirus. According to Gates, even before considering the tools, one should stop forcing asymptomatic people to undergo tests until the country makes sure that there are enough test kits and facilities for those who really have symptoms of the coronavirus.

Writing in his blog post titled GatesNotes, he compared the coronavirus pandemic with situations and conditions people faced during World War II.

Gates said one measure that can contain the coronavirus is innovation.

"The coronavirus pandemic pits all of humanity against the virus. The damage to health, wealth, and well-being has already been enormous. This is like a world war, except in this case, we're all on the same side. Everyone can work together to learn about the disease and develop tools to fight it. I see global innovation as the key to limiting the damage," he said.

Referring to five tools that can stop the coronavirus, he said: "Innovations in testing, treatments, vaccines, and policies to limit the spread while minimizing the damage to economies and well-being."

Relating the current situation to World War II, he said, innovation including radar, reliable torpedoes, and code-breaking, helped end the war faster. This will be the same with the pandemic. "Without some advances in each of these areas of innovations, we cannot return to the business as usual or stop the virus," he wrote.

Giving details about each tool he said, with new treatments being tried out, most will fail. But these treatments will reduce the disease burden.

He said there can only be a miracle treatment (referring to vaccine) to attain normalcy and return to the world as it was before the coronavirus attacked. He said the vaccine can be found (after testing) in as short a span as nine months or it might take even two years.

The third element is testing and according to Gates, the right people (those with symptoms of the coronavirus) should be tested on priority basis. Test kits should not be used upon people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19, as the number of people needing the tests for real are huge. He also batted for innovations that can give test results within 24 hours.

Contact tracing is the fourth element which is also known as second thread of contacts who have contracted the coronavirus from coming into contact with the person who has the virus.

The fifth element is opening up. This means opening businesses and public places as if the lockdown continues most developed countries will be "moving into the second phase of the epidemic in the next two months."