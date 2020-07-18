Hollywood stars Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Nicole Kidman and Keanu Reeves are on board to narrate a sleep and relaxation TV series. The 10-episode series, called "A World of Calm", "combines mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars" to bring relaxation to the audience, reports variety.com.

Each half-hour episode of the show will feature a relaxing tale designed to transform how the viewer feels. The aim is to "transport the viewer into tranquility through scientifically-engineered narratives, enchanting music and astounding footage, to naturally calm your body and soothe the mind". The line-up of narrators for the series also includes Oscar Isaac, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, and Cillian Murphy.

Sleep and Relaxations

"With the considerable amount of stress and chaos we are all experiencing at this particularly challenging time, we could all use a bit of guided relaxation and 'A World of Calm' is here to help," said Jennifer O'Connell, executive vice president of non-fiction and kids programming for the streaming platform HBO Max, which will air the show.