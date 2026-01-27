IDOL I Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): Release Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

IDOL I episode 12 will air on ENA on Tuesday (January 27) at 10:00 pm KST. The followers of this courtroom romance drama are eager to know what lies ahead for Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik. The K-drama, starring Choi Soo Young and Kim Jae Young, will probably show the final farewell between the two in the finale.

The newly released stills show Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik affectionately looking at each other. A photo shows Se Na looking at her favourite idol and client with a gentle smile. Another image shows Ra Ik holding her hand and affectionately looking at her. Other pictures feature the couple at their respective places. Se Na is in the courtroom while Ra Ik is busy performing onstage. Will they get their happy endings?

People in Korea can watch the last episode of this romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it on Genie TV. K-drama fans from countries such as the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, including Netflix, Viki, and Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of IDOL I:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

IDol I is an ongoing romantic comedy drama starring Choi Soo Young and Kim Jae Young. It revolves around the relationship between lawyer Maeng Se Na and her favourite idol, Do Ra Ik. Sooyoung portrays Maeng Se Na, and Jae Yeong plays Do Ra Ik in the mini-series. The other cast members include Jung Jae Kwang, Choi Hee Jin, Kim Hyun Jin, and Park Jung Woo. Jae Kwang will appear as Kwak Byung Gyun, Se Na's school rival and a prosecutor from a prestigious family. Byung Gyun clashes with Se Na over Ra Ik's murder case.

Hee Jin features Hong Hye Joo, Ra Ik's ex-lover. Hyun Jin plays Park Chung Jae, Se Na's private investigator. Jung Woo portrays Choi Jae Hee, drummer of the band Gold Boys. The romantic comedy drama premiered on ENA on Monday (December 22) at 10:00 PM KST. Screenwriter Kim Da Rin wrote the script for this mini-series, and Lee Kwang Young directed it.