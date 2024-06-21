"I Would Do It Again": Utah Trans Woman Confesses to Killing Parents After Being Caught Following 16-Hour Manhunt

In a chilling confession, Mia Bailey, a 28-year-old transgender woman, allegedly admitted to police that she killed her parents and would do it again. Bailey, previously known as Collin Troy Bailey, was arrested following a 16-hour manhunt after her parents, Gail, 69, and Joseph, 70, were found shot dead in their home.

The gruesome discovery was made after police responded to reports of gunfire at the Bailey residence. According to the arrest report, Bailey had gone to her parents' home with the intent to kill. "I would do it again. I hate them," Bailey allegedly told detectives.

The suspect was apprehended near a Mormon temple in St. George, just 7 miles from the crime scene. Authorities had warned locals to be on the lookout for Bailey, who was considered armed and dangerous. She was found with a handgun matching the shell casings at the scene.

Bailey faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, and seven counts of discharging a firearm. The arrest ended a tense search that began after Bailey fled the scene in a bright yellow 2014 Kia Soul.

The arrest affidavit revealed that Bailey not only admitted to killing her parents but also expressed a desire to kill her brother, who managed to escape and call 911. "Mia openly describes her hatred of her brother," the document stated. First responders found the Baileys' bodies in their living room, surrounded by spent shell casings.

Family tensions, particularly related to Bailey's recent gender transition, were cited by neighbors and relatives. "There was already volatility and bad vibes going within the family," said neighbor Richard Zyszkiewicz. Some family members told investigators they were afraid of Bailey and sought alternative lodging for the night to ensure their safety.

After her arrest, Bailey allegedly bragged about evading police for several hours. Video footage showed her surrendering to authorities after being cornered by SWAT teams. The arrest report also noted that Bailey often changed her appearance and wore wigs, complicating the search.

Gail Bailey's brother, Mike Mitchell, expressed his grief on social media, writing, "My sister Gail and her husband Blue Bailey were shot dead tonight. I'm numb. My poor mother has lost 3 of her 5 children. You always think it only happens to someone else. Give your brother or sister a call. Stay in touch."

As the community grapples with the shock of the brutal murders, police continue to investigate, though they have not yet determined a definitive motive.