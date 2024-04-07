Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez: Illegal Immigrant Arrested 11 Times and Deported on Eight Occasions Charged for Murdering Man in Ohio

An illegal immigrant has been charged with aggravated murder in Ohio, with the sheriff's office revealing that he had been arrested 11 times in the past and deported eight times. Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez, 46, was arrested for shooting and killing another man in Hamilton on Monday. The man he shot dead was identified as Fernando Reyna Oviedo.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said that Garcia-Gutierrez has a history of arrests dating back to 2001 and is suspected of using at least seven different names and three different birthdates. He said that the 46-year-old has unlawfully crossed the border into the country at least eight times and is affiliated with a gang.

Professional Criminal

"We have an illegal that's here and he's been deported eight times in our county, and he's committed 20 crimes," said Jones. "He's had seven different names, and now he's charged with murder, aggravated murder, and who knows who else he's killed along the way or killed in Mexico."

Hamilton police responded to a call around 2:35 pm at the 1100 block of South 13th Street, where they found Oviedo, 41, with gunshot wounds, as reported by The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Oviedo was declared dead at the scene, and a subsequent autopsy concluded that his cause of death was homicide.

"I can tell you this, that person would be alive today and if you don't think that it's affecting you in Butler County, Ohio, we're all border states; we're all border counties. It's here and we could go on and on," said Jones.

Before being charged with murder, Garcia-Gutierrez was arrested by police for carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon while intoxicated, and obstruction, as reported by WCPO.

"It just so happens we ran into him and had an encounter with him. Unbeknownst to us he had committed this murder," said Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said.

Completely Illegal

Garcia-Gutierrez is now facing an aggravated murder charge, which could result in a 30-year prison sentence or the death penalty. He is currently being held without bail at the Butler County jail on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement holder.

Sheriff Jones had used Garcia-Gutierrez in a press conference, expressing his frustration with the border crisis, just days before Garcia-Gutierrez was charged with murder.

Jones said that since July 1, 2021, the Butler County Jail has detained nearly 1,000 illegal migrants, collectively facing 1,757 charges, resulting in expenditures of $1.8 million for housing them.

Jones exhibited a poster featuring President Joe Biden, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas, and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador during the press conference.

"Anybody who has been a victim of a crime, your should sue that guy (Mayorkas) when he is not working for the president of the United States. You should sue him personally," Jones said.