Republican senator Ted Cruz has become the butt of jokes after sharing a post by The Babylon Bee, a conservative Christian satire news website, misunderstanding the joke as actual news.

Referring to the recent firing of The Mandalorian actress Gina Carano over an offensive social media post on Holocaust victims, The Babylon Bee posted a tweet on Tuesday.

"Disney Posts Job Ad Looking For Strong, Fierce Women Who Are Also Obedient, Submissive, And Docile," the tweet read. The publication's Twitter page jokingly describes itself as "Fake news you can trust," and its website says it is "the world's best satire site, totally inerrant in all its truth claims." However, the Texas senator thought the post was a genuine news article and retweeted the post along with the caption, "I wish this was a parody."

Twitter Reactions

Cruz's post instantly went viral, garnering thousands of retweets and likes as well as hundreds of comments from Twitter users. Whilesome users drew his attention to the fact that The Babylon Bee is a parody publication that is known for its satire others mocked the senator over his lack of awareness.

"The Babylon Bee is satire, Ted. In case you didn't pick up much vocabulary at Princeton or Harvard, satire is a synonym of parody. Given you were on the debate team, I'm sure you're aware. You really should be looking for a new barber instead of sh*t posting," wrote one user, referring to the senator's mullet hairstyle that was mocked on Twitter over the weekend.

"There's a new thing, Ted. It's called Google. It's helpful when you don't want to look incredibly stupid. You might want to try it sometime," commented another user.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

This is not the first time Cruz was dragged on Twitter for being "dumb." The senator was mocked on Twitter last month for thinking the Paris climate accord, which Biden signed to rejoin on the first day of his office, was about Parisians.



Trump Also Misunderstood The Babylon Bee's Post as Actual News

Cruz is not the first Republican to misunderstand The Babylon Bee's posts for real news. In October 2020, former President Donald Trump retweeted a post by the publication claiming

Twitter was shutting down its platform to prevent the spread of negative news about Democratic nominee Joe Biden, as previously reported.

Trump retweeted the post with the following caption. "Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this."