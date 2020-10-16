President Donald Trump believed that Twitter shut its entire network down to curb the spread of news critical of his Democratic rival Joe Biden. His belief stemmed up from a satire piece published on the Babylon Bee, which has "Fake news you can trust" as its Twitter bio.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the president expressed surprise and shock over the "news" that Twitter could go to great extent to stop the spread of news that painted Biden in a negative light. He also wondered why the tech giant did this.

"Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T," Trump tweeted, including a link to the satire piece.

The Babylon Bee titled its satire piece: "Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News." The write up described how CEO Jack Dorsey "smashed a glass box in his office reading 'Break In Case Of Bad Publicity For Democrats'" resulting in the shutdown of Twitter servers.

So that it remains clear — nothing like that happened. Dorsey did not shut the Twitter servers down to save Biden from negative news coverage.

Trump's tweet opened a barrage of memes and comments criticizing him over the apparent gaffe. Several users reminded the president that The Babylon Bee was a parody news website that published satire.

Some users stated that the president of the country should be able to distinguish between news and a satire. The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon retweeted Trump's tweet saying: "The Babylon Bee is the President's most trusted news source."

The Babylon Bee is a satire news publication that mock liberals. The website has often been called a conservative counterpart of The Onion.

The Babylon Bee published the satire piece on Twitter after the social company blocked sharing of a New York Post story on Biden's son Hunter and his alleged connections with Ukraine. While the move was met with an intense backlash from conservatives, questions were raised over the authenticity of the report.