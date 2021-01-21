Texas senator Ted Cruz was criticized for opposing the certification process of Joe Biden's election victory even after the Capitol riot. Some of his colleagues in Congress want him to be expelled for his role in encouraging violence. Now, Cruz's recent Tweet on Paris Climate Agreement gave an opportunity to people on Twitter to ridicule him.

On the inauguration day, the Republican senator tweeted: "By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he's more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh."

This tweet came as Biden signed an executive order to rejoin the historic Paris accord on his first day at the Oval Office. Just to be clear, the Paris Climate Agreement has nothing to do with the citizens of the French capital. It is called Paris agreement because it was signed in Paris. It is an international treaty on climate change. The agreement was entered into force on November 4, 2016.

The goal behind the Paris Climate Agreement is to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels. While the Trump administration in November 2020 formally withdrew from the Paris accord, during the election campaign Biden said several times that if he becomes the President, he will rejoin the historic agreement.

Ted Cruz Was Mocked

As soon as Cruz shared the Tweet, the social media users pointed out the error. While some of them used examples to show the error of his logic, some users thought that Cruz maybe only playing at being dumb. There are also some Twitter users who wondered why the senator was suddenly so concerned with Pittsburghians.

Biden Signs Executive Orders

On the first day at office, Bid signed 15 executive orders, reversing some of the key foreign policies and national security decisions made by the former President Donald Trump.

Apart from the Paris accord, the executive orders included halting the US' withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), revoking Muslim travel restrictions and putting a pause on the construction work of the Mexico border wall.

"I'm proud of today's executive actions, and I'm going to start by keeping the promises I made to the American people. A long way to go. These are just executive actions. They are important, but we're going to need legislation for a lot of the things we're going to do," said Biden while signing the executive orders on Wednesday.