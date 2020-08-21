A video of a woman intentionally coughing on a customer at a Costco in California claiming she has "COVID" after the man mask shamed her and her male companion is being widely circulated on social media.

The video was originally shared by Reddit user locolukas under the caption, "Costco Karen coughed in my brother's face when he asked her to wear a mask."

The clip starts off with the woman arguing with the customer about wearing a mask. "I have my mask on," she tells the man, who points out to her that the mask isn't worn properly and her nose is still exposed.

"You're obtrusive and rude and disrespectful and need to back up," she says to him. The man then turns his attention towards her boyfriend, who continues to walk around the store with his American flag-themed mask dangling from his ear but not covering his mouth.

'You Got a Little Shame in Your Game'

"You got something you want to say to the world," the man filming says as he follows the boyfriend. "You're walking away like you got a little shame in your game here, bud. Is there something about the mask you're opposed to?"

"Okay. Seriously, you need to go do your own thing," the woman is heard telling him before threatening to call security. The couple is then approached by an employee who tells the boyfriend that all customers are require to have the mask on, according to the store's policy.

The boyfriend complies and asks the employee to stop the man from filming them. The employee can be heard saying he doesn't want to escalate the situation further.

The boyfriend then accuses the man filming of being the "aggressor." "Dude, what are you recording me for?" he asks the man. "Because I have family members who have died of COVID, bud and you don't seem to care," the customer responds.

'You're Going to Get Sick Now'

The girlfriend then walks over to the person behind the camera and claims he's "disrespecting" her because he's in her "space." Seconds later, she is seen pulling down her mask, sticking her tongue out and coughing at the man. "Are you serious?" someone can be heard saying in the background.

"You need to get the f*ck out of our space. Like, seriously back off," she says to the man. "You're going to be staying home now, 'cause I got COVID. You're going to get sick now."

Watch the full video below: