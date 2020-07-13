Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin departed from Incheon Airport to Jordan to film his upcoming project Bargaining. Fans are going crazy over the video of the star leaving the airport.

Hyun Bin, who won millions of hearts with his performance in Crash Landing On You, is very much in demand and fans eagerly await updates from the star. He is the first South Korean actor to leave the country for the filming of a movie since coronavirus restrictions were put in place.

'Bargaining' Team Set to Follow Jordan Quarantine Rules

Hyun Bin along with Hwang Jung Min and the cast and crew of the film Bargaining left for Jordan from Incheon International Airport on the morning of June 13. The entire crew will go into isolation and follow local quarantine rules as soon as they land in Jordan.

After thorough inspections, they will be allowed to film the movie. The shooting was supposed to begin in March. However, it was postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and temporary ban on shooting in Jordan. But after writing to the government of Jordan, the crew secured permission last month to begin filming in July.

What is 'Bargaining' About?

Bargaining is about National Intelligence Service (NIS) agents risking their lives to bring back Koreans abducted and held as hostages in the Middle East. Hyun Bin plays a NIS agent on a mission to secure the hostages. The story is based on the South Korean hostage crisis in Afghanistan in 2007. Bargaining is directed by Yim Soon Rye of Little Forest and Forever the Moment fame.

Itis also the first film to resume shooting abroad after the COVID-19 crisis struck earlier this year. A number of projects have been halted due to coronavirus pandemic including Bogotá starring Song Joong Ki, Kidnapping starring Ha Jung Woo, and The Outlaws 2 starring Ma Dong Seok. The distributor of Bargaining stated that the cast and crew will return safely after filming in Jordan. Fans have flooded social media with comments asking Hyun Bin to take care of his health.