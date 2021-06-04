Is Hyeri Dating Jang Ki Yong after Breaking Up with Ryu Joon Yeol? A Leaked Pic Gives an Important Update about her Relationship

The fans of Girl's Day Hyeri and Ryu Joon Yeol can breath a sigh of relief as the couple is still together! Recently, rumours were doing rounds that the couple had broken up, leaving their fans worried.

Leaked Picture Gives a Clarification

Now, those speculations around Hyeri and Ryu Joon Yeol break-up have been unofficially put to rest. Yes, a leaked picture has revealed that they are still in the relationship. The couple had reportedly gone on a date as they were spotted together at a restaurant.

A passerby captured the picture of them having food together and shared it on social media sites. The picture went viral as the crazy fans were extremely happy to see them together.

See Fans' Reaction:

Zorkiii: Hahahah i tot she is in relationship with the jang ki yong since they looks like pretty close... Rolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughing Ara: I just want them to know how many people actually support and are happy with their relationship. Happy they don't need to cover themselves up anymore! bloopbloop: let them date in peaceee but they're so cute though Bungeeee: Could you please let them be what ever they want to do? They also human need love need their own space. Errr RaizaRed heart Sparklesmoon_teez x semi ia: I'm happy for them.. but why don't they just let them date in peace! Butter⁷: Happy that they are still together but LET THEM DATE IN PEACE Purple.OsirisButter: Ahhhhh! My heart. I'm so happy to see them together. Please stay strong. We're just here to support you all the way Red heartFolded hands

Hyeri's Proximity with Jang Ki Yong Triggered Break Up Rumours

Hyeri and Jang Ki Yong, her co-star from My Roommate is Gumuiho, were together at KBS Cool FM's 'Kang Han Na's Volume Up' to promote their TV series. Their closeness in the show triggered the rumours of her break-up with boyfriend Ryu Joon Yeol.

On one occasion, Hyeri brought her right hand close to Jang Ki Yong when his favourite song was played during the break. He held her hand and hummed the song. This gesture made many fans wonder whether they share a special friendship and she parted ways with Ryu Joon Yeol.

Hyeri and Ryu Joon Yeol turned good friends during the making of their 2015 drama Reply 1988. They started dating a year later and confirmed the relationship in 2017.