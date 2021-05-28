Girl's Day Hyeri's Closeness with Jang Ki Yong Sparks Off Break Up Rumours with Boyfriend Ryu Joon Yeol

Time and again, there have been rumours of Girl's Day Hyeri breaking up with her boyfriend Ryu Joon Yeol. Now once again, speculations are rife that they have split. This time, the reports are doing rounds because of her proximity with her My Roommate is Gumiho's co-star Jang Ki Yong.

Great Chemistry

The actors of the tvN's drama were on KBS Cool FM 'Kang Han Na's Volume Up' to talk about their forthcoming TV series with the fans. They shared fantastic chemistry during the interaction, thus raising the eyebrows of a section of netizens.

On one occasion, Hyeri brought her right hand close to Jang Ki Yong when his favourite song was played during the break. He held her hand and hummed the song. This gesture made many fans wonder whether they share a special friendship and parted ways with Ryu Joon Yeol.

However, the fans of Hyeri and Ryu Joon Yeol have refused to believe that they have broken up. They argue that the actors were just promoting their drama and people should not read much to their chemistry. Check out their select-few comments:

nana: They called it rude and inconsiderate when you not interact well with your coworkers. When you interact well,they called you flirting and you broke up with your significant other. Person facepalming Drishya Gurung: I don't think they broke up

They just go very well together as you know opp attract each other and jang ki jong even himself said this that he wants hyeri as his younger sister as she is very cheerful....no one would say they want the person They like as their younger sis Drishya Gurung: And if this were to happen hyeri would've unfollowed ryu jun yeol i guess..but i think ryu jun yeol and hyeri are still together and happy

I hope its trueCrossed fingersPurple heart Mein: It's call "promoting" a drama you're in together... Netz needs to chill Bonon Chew ◡̈: Another interpretation:

Hyeri can be more comfortable with her leading men because she is taken irl. There is no malice Varsha Alva: Netz need to chill...they're just doing a drama together n it's called professionalism if they have a good chemistry onscreen, and what's wrong with having good rapport off-screen? If she's dating it doesn't mean she doesn't have to do her jobUnamused face EuphoriaInKPop⁷|Squared id: I hate how knetz can't see a guy and a girl being friends and they start to spread rumors @ygewhy: can this Netizens stop Loudly crying face these two are just friends!! This is why it's so hard to be friends with a man in this kind of industry because people will think that you two are in a relationship... jiji_flowers: They should look at the rating and they will understand ....even if the story is just a ordinary one .they get height rating with 5.7℅ so they did a good job promoting this drama .for her life ,

Hyeri and Ryu Joon Yeol Dating

Hyeri and Ryu Joon Yeol turned good friends during the making of their 2015 drama Reply 1988. They started dating a year later and confirmed the relationship in 2017.

However, the breakup rumours have been doing rounds since 2019. Clarifying the rumours, she had said in an interview, "Although we're busy, we're happily dating...I think I meet him as much as I meet the Girl's Day members."

The couple has rarely spoken about their relationship in public and remained private about their affair.