Girl's Day Hyeri's Closeness with Jang Ki Yong Sparks Off Break Up Rumours with Boyfriend Ryu Joon Yeol

Time and again, there have been rumours of Girl's Day Hyeri breaking up with her boyfriend Ryu Joon Yeol. Now once again, speculations are rife that they have split. This time, the reports are doing rounds because of her proximity with her My Roommate is Gumiho's co-star Jang Ki Yong.
Great Chemistry
The actors of the tvN's drama were on KBS Cool FM 'Kang Han Na's Volume Up' to talk about their forthcoming TV series with the fans. They shared fantastic chemistry during the interaction, thus raising the eyebrows of a section of netizens.
On one occasion, Hyeri brought her right hand close to Jang Ki Yong when his favourite song was played during the break. He held her hand and hummed the song. This gesture made many fans wonder whether they share a special friendship and parted ways with Ryu Joon Yeol.
However, the fans of Hyeri and Ryu Joon Yeol have refused to believe that they have broken up. They argue that the actors were just promoting their drama and people should not read much to their chemistry. Check out their select-few comments:
Hyeri and Ryu Joon Yeol Dating
Hyeri and Ryu Joon Yeol turned good friends during the making of their 2015 drama Reply 1988. They started dating a year later and confirmed the relationship in 2017.
However, the breakup rumours have been doing rounds since 2019. Clarifying the rumours, she had said in an interview, "Although we're busy, we're happily dating...I think I meet him as much as I meet the Girl's Day members."
The couple has rarely spoken about their relationship in public and remained private about their affair.