4Chan Users 'Hack' Hunter Biden's iCloud Account; Leaked Screenshots, Links Include Payment Details, Drug Use, Text Messages

Users of 4Chan have claimed to have hacked the iCloud account of Hunter Biden besides leaking a ton of controversial data on the social media platform. Screenshots of Hunter's laptop and phone were posted on the website on Saturday night.

The leak comes days after a video showing a naked Hunter Biden smoking drugs inside a sensory deprivation tank, during a detox program surfaced. The cellphone-captured clip, which was retrieved from Hunter's abandoned laptop, shows him naked, floating on his back.

Links to Access Leak Surface on Internet

The Washington Examiner reported that the to prove the leak was legitimate, the users posted links to the leaked content on the website. Soon, it found way to other social media platforms.

Claiming that the content from the leak could not be verified, the outlet reported that it is was not clear if the latest leak was from the same account connected to the hard drive of Hunter's infamous laptop.

Reportedly, as the reports of the leak surfaced, the administrators of the site were quick to move to ensure that threads that included materials from the leak were pulled down.

The unverified "leaked content" posted by the 4chan users included images of text messages involving drug use, money transfers, guns. Apparently, a screen shot appeared to have included President Joe Biden's personal phone number, which was saved as "Pedo Peter."

'Leak' Sends Social Media Into a Tizzy

The alleged leak was one of the top trending topics on social media soon after the reports surfaced. In a tweet, Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec wrote, "4chan has already created torrents for the Hunter Biden iPhone and iCloud backups and are now seeding them. That means even if 4chan gets shut down the copies will still be out there."

"The #4chan Hunter Biden dox sure reminds me, a dinosaur, of how @DRUDGE became a household name reporting on Monica Lewinsky while the corporate press was trying to look the other way (and then twisted themselves in pretzels wondering whether and how to acknowledge him)," wrote Michael Malice, the author of "The Anarchist Handbook" in a series of tweet.

"Do you think the #4chan Hunter Biden iCloud leak will produce any evidence beyond what many of us already have long suspected about him, Joe, or anyone in their circle? We know these people are complete privileged sleaze. (don't @ me about the Trumps. They are sleaze too.)" tweeted a user.