Hunter Biden Called Jill Biden 'Entitled C*nt' During a Showdown Over Drug Rehab; Leaked Text Messages Surface

Hunter Biden had called the First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden, an entitled c*nt and 'vindictive moron' in a series of leaked text messages. A new report revealed that the alleged exchange of profanities took place when Hunter's step-mother urged him to go to rehab.

Family Quarrel Took Place Post Christmas in 2018

The report comes a day after a video showing a naked Hunter Biden smoking drugs inside a sensory deprivation tank, during a detox program surfaced. The cellphone-captured clip, which was retrieved from Hunter's abandoned laptop, shows him naked, floating on his back.

The Sun reported that the 52-year-old made the remarks in a series of text messages sent in 2018 after his family, including Jill Biden, were urging him to get help to kick off his drug problem. The text messages were sent to Hallie, Hunter's former lover and wife of his late brother Beau Biden, and his uncle James Biden.

In one of the text messages, sent in 2018, Hunter called his step mother a "selfish silly entitled c**t." The controversial son of the U.S. President, Hunter also revealed that he told Jill Biden to "go f**k yourself" besides ridiculing her teaching skills during a quarrel shortly after Christmas in 2018. The outlet claimed that the text messages were found on the iPhone backup on Hunter's abandoned laptop.

Hunter Ridiculed Jill Biden's Teaching Skills

"Fâ€“k my stepmother for always being as much of a selfish silly entitled câ€“t as you," he wrote to Hallie. In a separate text sent to James, the 52-year-old had written, "And you do know the drunkest I've ever been is still smarter than you could ever even comprehend and you're a shut [sic] grammar teacher that wouldn't survive one class in a ivy graduate program. So go fâ€“k yourself Jill let's all agree I don't like you anymore than you like me."

In a separate text, Hunter also spoke about Joe Biden not visiting him during his earlier rehab shifts. "Litteraly [sic] has never come to one never actually called me while in rehab. So that's a little insane."

In another text sent to his father on December 26,2018, Hunter apologized for his profanity laden outburst against Jill. "Love you dad it's my fault mom is right I over react and she is only worried about me and I promise to try to be more understanding I love you tell mom I love her and I'm sorry I say mean things I don't mean them," read the text.