Videos Captures Hong Kong Couple Having Sex in Hotel Jacuzzi; Naked Woman Enjoys Food as Partner Goes Down on Her

A raunchy couple was caught having sex in an open air jacuzzi at a hotel in Hong Kong. Two videos of the couple have surfaced on social media causing a lot of furor.

According to Hong Kong media, under the law, anyone found exposing themselves in public could face a fine of 1,000 Hong Kong dollars (approximately $127) and a six-month jail sentence.

Videos Were Filmed by Another Guest

The images and videos which have surfaced on social media show a nude couple enjoying themselves in their private outdoor jacuzzi. The videos were taken by another guest at hotel from the floor above the open air jacuzzi.

The Daily Star reported that the unnamed guest recorded the raunchy act in Hong Kong's North Point area, on July 1. "I did not expect to see people doing this when I stood on my balcony," the videographer was quoted by the outlet.

In one of the videos, a naked woman is seen sitting on the edge of the pool, with her legs dipped in the water, eating from a bowl. Her partner, who is still inside the pool has his head between her legs. Another clip shows the couple inside the pool as the woman moves up and down on the man's lap as they remain underwater from the waist down.

Videographer Can be Fined Too

The New York Post reported that public sex is illegal in Hong Kong. Hong Kong lawyer Albert Luk Wai-hung was quoted by the outlet stating, " A person who, without lawful authority or excuse, in any public place or in view of the public, indecently exposes any part of his body, shall be guilty of an offense and shall be liable on conviction of a fine and imprisonment for up to six months."

According to the lawyer, the videos which went viral on social media groups including WhatsApp, the videographer could also be penalized for recording and publishing the raunchy act. "Further to this rule, the video taker may have also violated the Control of Obscene and Indecent Articles Ordinance and could be duly punished," he said.

Claiming that the randy couple was aware about being in public while having sex, the videographer said that he recorded them as a favor to law enforcement. "'The rooms were not private. They were aware that other hotel guests could see them. This is why I recorded their inappropriate behavior."