Kurt Angle is the latest personality to pick his personal Mount Rushmore in WWE. He has named four great names from the sports entertainment. For a change, there is no Hulk Hogan in the list and he does not wish to include Brock Lesnar's name in it.

Speaking with The Sun, Kurt Angle has refused to include Brock Lesnar's name although he appreciates his in-ring performance, but indicated that he is not impressive with the Beast Incarnate's overall performance. "Brock, is a tough dude in every aspect. He's a man's man and one of those guys who doesn't like people," he is quoted as saying by the website.

"With Brock, in most cases they would pass him up," The Olympic Gold Medallist claims and adds, "I think it's because he's not a guy... he's a man of very few words. He goes in that ring and performs as good, if not better, than anyone in the world but in sports entertainment you have got to have something behind that,"

According to Kurt Angle, a person should be an overall entertainer to be named for the Mount Rushmore. "A guy like Shawn Michaels would be on the Mount Rushmore, Ric Flair would be on Mount Rushmore... I don't see Brock as an overall athlete that would be up there. But don't get me wrong, what he does in the ring, no-one does better," the Wrestling Machine adds.

Interestingly, Kurt Angle is unwilling to include himself in the list and takes the names of Steve Austin and The Rock. "Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. I would never put myself up there, it's just not who I am. I imagine some people do but when I think about Mount Rushmore I don't think of myself," he concludes.

Like Kurt Angle, many stars of WWE have revealed the names of four greatest names for the Mount Rushmore and Hulk Hogan's name is commonly found in the list and some have taken The Undertaker's name.