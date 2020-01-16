John Cena is unlikely to create a history, if we go by the latest rumours. The Cenation Leader is not willing to beat the 16-time World Champion record of Ric Flair. The former had equaled the record for the most championship title (16 times) in the sports entertainment in 2017.

A report on SportsKeeda has claimed that as per its sources John Cena is not interested to beat the record. The locker room sources have informed the website that his only wish to associate with the WWE is to give a boost to the careers of other wrestlers by being part of the storylines.

"John does the job whatever the job is but he's done with the big belt. He thinks he's had more than enough. I don't see it happening," the website quotes him as saying. Another source tells, "There's so much respect. They look at each other and see the generational talent, right? Sometimes records or streaks should be broken. Ric's all for it. John isn't. He doesn't want it."

John Cena is said to be prepping up to make his return to WWE at WrestleMania 36. Although the possibility of him engaging himself in the sports entertainment as a full-time wrestler is nearly over due to various factors, he has repeatedly confessed his interest to associate with the show in some ways.

Cena considers him to be part of WWE family. "Whether it's watching the events or being able to participate, any chance I'm given to answer this question, WWE is my family," he is quoted as saying by Belfast Telegraph.

The latest report from WrestleVotes claimed that John Cena will be participating in WrestleMania 36 and expected to have a match in the pay-per-view. "I asked a WWE source about Cena and I was told that there are big plans in the works for him but nothing has been locked in yet...The word from people in WWE is that Cena will likely be wrestling on the show," Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co reports.