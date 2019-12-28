Huawei is expected to unveil the successor to its foldable smartphone Mate X -- the Mate Xs -- at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 and now the device has received a certification from the Chinese 3C regulator which reveals that it will be capable of 65W wired charging.

The Mate Xs will come with a number of improvements according to Huawei Consumer Group CEO Richard Yu. According to Yu, the Mate Xs will have an improved hinge mechanism along with a more resistant screen.

Similar to the original Mate X, the Mate Xs will launch without access to Google services and apps with a Kirin 990 5G processor. Additionally, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer may also launch their one more foldable phone Mate X2 soon.

The device is expected to be powered by the upcoming Kirin 1000 processor and will most likely be unveiled at IFA 2020. It will adopt a design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, means it will not fold outwards but inwards.