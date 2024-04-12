How Did Wilevis Brito Die? Venezuelan Beauty Queen Dies Aged 24 after Suffering Cardiac Arrested Following Surgery on Jaw and Lip

Venezuelan model Wilevis Brito reportedly went into cardiac arrest and died following a facial surgery at a hospital in Caracas on Monday. The 24-year-old beauty queen underwent a maxillofacial operation at Domingo Luciani Hospital, where a doctor removed a lump on her lip and treated an abrasion on her jaw, local media outlets reported.

Brito was in the process of recovering from the procedure when she experienced severe complications and suddenly died. A beauty pageant contestant, who participated at a 2023 event alongside Brito spoke to Venezuelan digital news outlet El Pitazo on condition of anonymity and revealed that Brito did not undergo the surgery to alter her facial appearance.

Unexpected Death

"She was undergoing jaw surgery due to maxillofacial wear and tear and a small lump that formed at the level of her lip," the woman said. "To avoid future complications, she decided to have surgery. But not for cosmetics or beauty, but for health.

"She apparently came out of the operation well, then came the complications," she added.

A man who claimed to be Brito's brother on social media also confirmed that she did not choose to undergo a cosmetic procedure.

Maxillofacial surgery is a dental specialty focused on treating injuries to the mouth, teeth, and jaws.

"She is my sister, and she was not undergoing cosmetic surgery. They were draining an abscess and they put her under anesthesia," he wrote.

"Unfortunately she never woke up and went into cardiac arrest ... focus on giving positive comments, not on making judgments that no one asked for."

Brito migrated to Argentina several years ago and pursued a degree in social communication at the Interamerican Open University in Buenos Aires.

During her time in Argentina, she worked as a presenter for A24, an Argentine news cable channel, as well as América Tucumán, its sister station.

An Ace Model

Brito was a runner-up in the 2021 Miss Venezuela in the World pageant, which took place in Buenos Aires and was dedicated to migrant beauty queens who had left Venezuela and settled in Argentina.

In 2023, Brito returned to her native country and was crowned Queen of Sport in La Guaira, her hometown.

During her free time, Brito frequently volunteered with the Simón La Guaira Foundation.

"No one imagines that someone young, full of life and so happy, would get complicated in this way," a foundation worker said on who did not want to be named.

"That's why it hurts a lot. We will always remember Wil, for her treatment of those around her, for her inner beauty, not for the crowns she had won."

Brito was laid to rest on Wednesday following a funeral service held at the St. Peter the Apostle Cathedral.

"We said goodbye to our beloved Wilevis, a young woman who will be remembered for her charisma, her smile and her willingness to give love and help those most in need," La Guaira Governor José Terán said on Instagram.