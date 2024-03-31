Stephanie Diller: Widow of Slain NYPD Cop Jonathan Diller Says 'My Husband Died a Hero' in Emotional Eulogy as She Slams City's Crime Levels

Slain NYPD policeman Jonathan Diller was mourned at a funeral where thousands of cops from across the nation gathered to pay their respects. The NYPD officer was fatally shot near JFK Airport in Far Rockaway on Monday, reportedly by Guy Rivera, a repeat offender.

Diller, 31, received a police funeral at St. Rose of Lima RC Church in Massapequa, Long Island, at 10:30 am Saturday, where over 10,000 people turned up. The casket, adorned with the green, blue, and white colors of the NYPD flag, was solemnly transported into the church amid a multitude of uniformed officers. Several police officers were seen teary-eyed as his casket was being carried inside.

Widow's Heartbreaking Eulogy

Once inside, it was adorned with Catholic regalia and escorted to the church's altar, with Diller's wife, Stephanie Diller, and their one-year-old son, Ryan, following closely behind. Heart-wrenching images captured Stephanie holding her son, Ryan, as he reached out toward his father after the casket was placed into the hearse following the service.

Stephanie, 29, delivered a poignant and emotionally charged speech, frequently on the brink of tears yet speaking with unwavering pride and admiration for her late husband.

She received a standing ovation as she took the stage to speak, expressing her gratitude to the police force for their unwavering support throughout the past week.

"Hello everyone, I am Stephanie Diller, Jonathan's wife," she started.

"I had not had the opportunity to speak before this moment, so what I would like to say, on behalf of the entire Diller family, is thank you all for the support this week.

"The outpouring of love that our family has received has been overwhelming and we are forever thankful to everyone.

"With every hug that I've received, I just picture that each one is from Jonathan.

"I wish Jonathan was here to see the incredible kindness and generosity that has been shown to our family. But I know in his own way he is here watching over us.

"He has always been a hero to Ryan and me, the rest of the world is just catching up," she said.

"My husband died a hero, but he always lived as one."

Remembering Her Loved Husband

Over $2 million was raised to provide support for Diller's family, stemming from thousands of donations pouring in from across the United States. Stephanie reminisced about Diller's upbringing as the youngest child, describing him as mischievous yet making amends with handwritten apology letters to his mother.

They met after Diller graduated from maritime college when they were introduced on a blind date by mutual friend Evan.

Stephanie fondly recalled one of their early dates at a movie theater, where Diller fell asleep due to exhaustion from work.

"After graduation, Jonathan and I started dating, after getting set up by our mutual friend Evan. I remember on one of our very first dates, we went to see a movie. He was so tired from work that he fell asleep in the movie theater. He started snoring so loudly that the people around us asked me to wake him up. But of course, if you ever ask him the story, I am the one who fell asleep, started snoring and embarrassed him," she said.

"In November of 2019, at our wedding, I remember being so nervous to walk down the aisle in front of so many people. But as soon as the church doors opened, I saw him looking at me and I realized how lucky I was. He looked at me like I was his whole world. And he always treated me like I was his whole world.

"Together we lived a very simple life in Massapequa. We worked hard, we relaxed at home when we could and we had the cutest dog, Tucker. We did everything together and I really mean that. We were best friends. He would call us Batman and Robin, but he said I was Batman and he was Robin. When I would meet people, I would say: if you like me, wait until you meet my husband."

Stephanie said Diller had an "explosion of joy every time Ryan did something new... he was excited that his first word was dada."

"Jonathan taught me that true love has no limit. Our lives were pretty much perfect... until five days ago," she said.

"This is a devastating, senseless and tragic loss for so many... for the entire city of New York.

Stephanie expressed deep sorrow over the missed opportunities that Diller was eagerly anticipating, such as witnessing his siblings and friends embrace parenthood and experiencing the joy of watching his son, Ryan, grow up.

"it breaks my heart that Ryan was robbed of being able to grow up with his dad," she said.

Stephanie reflected on the tragic loss of two years ago when two other officers were killed, and she noted that despite the families' impassioned pleas for change, it never materialized.

"Now may son has to grow up without his father, and I will grow old without my husband, and his parents have to say goodbye to their child," she said.

"How many more police officers and how many more families have to make the ultimate sacrifice before we start protecting them?

"I don't wish this kind of pain on anyone. Jonathan lived his life doing good for people, and it's now time for people to do good for all the officer he represents. Which reminds me — to all his friends at 105-CRT and the boys, he wanted me to say "I love you."

"Rest in peace, Jonathan Diller, the man who captured my heart and now all of New York's."