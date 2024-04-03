How Did Jade Leigh Hunt Die? British Beauty Queen Dies Suddenly and Expectedly Aged 35 Leaving Family and Friends Devastated

Friends and family are grieving the sudden and unexpected death of a former beauty queen over the Easter weekend. Jade Leigh Hunt, 35, who won the Miss West Lothian beauty pageant in 2012, died suddenly on Sunday, leaving her loved ones in profound grief. Jade also went on to win the Miss Galaxy Scotland.

After her win, Jade traveled to Orlando, Florida, to compete in Miss Galaxy, where she impressed the judges earning a top ten place in the competition. In remembrance of her, Jade's family has set up a JustGiving page where friends can share their memories of her from Bathgate, West Lothian, and contribute toward her funeral expenses.

Leaving Family and Friends Shocked

In a heartfelt post on the page, her family wrote: "On Saturday 30th March 2024 our family was shattered with the heartbreaking news of Jade's sudden passing. Jade had the purest of souls, she loved deeply and was loved immeasurably.

"Her infectious laugh and big beautiful smile that would light up any room, a beautiful, beautiful girl.

"Jade left an imprint on everyone's hearts the moment she would walk in to their life. Jade was full of fun, laughter, courage, mischief, with a great and witty sense of humour and always up for doing something adventurous."

"As a family we thought it would be special to create this platform to allow Jade's friends, family and anyone who has had the privilege of crossing paths with Jade to share your memories and love for Jade."

The family had initially set a fundraising target of $1,000, which has already been surpassed, with the current total amounting to over $1,300 at the time of this writing.

Tributes Pour In

Loved ones have also shared heartfelt tributes, with one person writing, "Such devastating and sorrowful news. Jade was truly an amazing person and always brought joy to those around her."

"I loved working with her back in the day at Bloxx and so did everyone else. Rest in peace."

Another person wrote: "Jade was going through a difficult time in her life when our paths crossed. Even still, that big smile and big heart were always on show. The world has lost its shine today."

"Always in my heart. You'll be deeply missed by all who knew and loved you," yet another wrote.

"My flatmate, friend and wee sister from another mister, it was a joy to have you in my life. I hope you knew how loved you were.

After her modeling endeavors, Jade established her own teeth whitening company. She also worked as a support worker for adults with disabilities.