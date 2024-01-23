Oklahoma Mother Catches HIV-Positive Baseball Coach Raping Her Underage Daughter

A youth baseball coach was arrested on January 13, 2024, after he was allegedly found raping a child at a home in Southwest Oklahoma City, according to an affidavit.

Donovan Scott Sheppard, 39, got into a fight at a bar in Moore on January 13th and was taken home by a woman who lived with him, according to an affidavit obtained by KFOR.

The Victim was Asleep in Another Room, Donovan Wasn't Wearing a Condom During the Rape

It reports that a young girl was asleep in another room of the house at the time of the incident. The woman awoke to find Donovan sexually assaulting the girl in her room, per the affidavit.

It states that when police arrived they found the woman holding Donovan at gunpoint. The affidavit states Donovan told officials he was HIV positive and was not wearing a condom when he was raping the girl.

Victim Said Donovan Had Raped Her Several Times Previously, Including Her 12th Birthday

Police reportedly interviewed the young girl who said this wasn't the first time. She told police that Donovan had sexually assaulted her several times before.

According to officials, one event was even said to have happened on her birthday. During one of the interviews listed in the affidavit, the young girl told the forensic interviewer, "He raped me." She added that it had happened six times.

Sheppard was charged with lewd molestation, rape by instrumentation, first-degree rape, exposing others to AIDS and pattern of criminal offenses, court records show. He was arrested Jan. 13 and remains in the Cleveland County Jail as of Monday, Jan. 22, according to jail records. His bond has been set at $500,000.