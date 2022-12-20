How Did Stephanie Bissonnette Die? Mean Girl Musical Star and Broadway Choreographer Dies from Brain Cancer Aged 32

Stephanie Bissonnette, who played the character Dawn Schweitzer in the Broadway adaptation of "Mean Girls" has died aged 32. Bissonnette was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a malignant brain tumor, in 2019, when she sought medical attention after experiencing a "two-second twinge" while doing a dance move in Mean Girls.

Bissonnette, a member of the cast of the play, appeared in Keith Urban's "Never Comin' Down" music video in addition to being a part of "Mean Girls" from 2018 till the end of the show in 2020, according to E! News. She also appeared in a documentary about how Covid shutdowns had affected Broadway.

Gone too Soon

Bissonnette played high school student Dawn Schweitzer in the original Broadway production of "Mean Girls." "Our hearts are broken as the 'Mean Girls' community mourns the loss of Stephanie Bissonnette," wrote the show on Twitter. "Our original Dawn Sweitzer, Stephanie was part of our Broadway company from our first performance to our last."

"She filled our theater with her laughter and friendship, inspired us with her fighting spirit and bravery, and graced our stage with the fiercest talent Broadway has ever known," the "Mean Girls" production also tweeted.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Stephanie's family, friends, and the entire Mean Girls community during this time," the production added. "We will miss her profoundly and encourage everyone to do something they love today in Stephanie's honor."

Although her exact cause of death is still unknown, Bissonnette was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a type of brain cancer, in 2019, according to her obituary in Playbill.

In a 2020 interview with SurvivorNet, Bissonnette claimed that while dancing, she felt a "twinge" in her brain, which made her realize something was wrong.

After that, she had a brain tumor removed and underwent radiation therapy.

Broadway Heartbroken

After treatment and recovery, Bissonnette was able to return to the show in October, according to SurvivorNet. She then appeared in a documentary revolving around the impact of Covid shutdowns on Broadway.

According to Playbill, Bissonnette took part in a number of humanitarian endeavors throughout her career, including writing a chapter for the book "When The Lights Are Bright Again," which was published after the Covid shutdown and whose proceeds went to the Entertainment Community Fund.

Bissonnette graduated from Point Park University's Conservatory of the Performing Arts and performed with Royal Caribbean after receiving her degree. She attended an audition and was cast as Dawn while the Broadway production of Mean Girls was still in development

She relocated to New York after receiving her degree, where she taught and choreographed. Bissonnette also appeared in Keith Urban's Never Comin' Down music video.

She also did the choreography for The Muny, Riverside Theatre, Seven Angels Theatre, and Shakespeare Theatre Company.

According to her teacher bio on the center's website, Bissonnette also taught dance at the Broadway Dance Center, which she called her "second home." Bissonnette showcased her love for dance in her final Instagram post on July 15, she posted a photo of herself getting ready to dance.