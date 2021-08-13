Laura Osnes: Broadway Star Fired from Show for Not Being Jabbed as She Doesn't Trust COVID-19 Vaccines

Broadway superstar Laura Osnes has been fired from an upcoming Hamptons show because of her alleged refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The news, which was first reported by Page Six, noted that the 35-year-old actress was originally set to appear in a one-night production of Crazy For You at the Guild Hall in East Hampton later this month.

However, that won't be happening anymore with Osnes unceremonious exit. Theater staff and performers must either be vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test result to perform in any production given the sudden surge in coronavirus seen lately, the Guild Hall told the outlet.

Shown the Doors

Osnes was removed from the cast of show after she allegedly revealed that she had not received the jab. However, she didn't stop there and further added that she doesn't want or plan to take the COVID-19 vaccine as she did not trust any of the vaccines being given to people.

According to Page Six, Osnes made the revelation after that matter was brought up by her costar Tony Yazbeck, who has two children. Her attitude seem unacceptable to the guild and the production members also feared that it could have a negative impact on people who want to or have already taken the vaccine.

She was then reportedly let go from the cast. Insiders told the website that Yazbeck was concerned about the safety of his children and insisted Osnes to take the vaccine but she was in no mood to comply.

A representative for Guild Hall clarified: "The policy of Guild Hall is that performers have the option to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID test result." The rep confirmed Osnes exited the show, but didn't comment on why she left.

Osnes has described herself as a Christian conservative in interviews.

Right Decision

It is not known how Osnes has reacted to the decision to drop her but the Guild Hall isn't regretting its decision. Shot to fame when she won the talent search show 'Grease: You're the One That I Want!' in 2008, and has gone on to have a heavyweight Broadway career.

She was set to perform in front of a star-studded audience at the Guild Hall in East Hampton on August 29 for the production but that won't be happening now. Instead, she has reportedly been replaced by Sierra Boggess, who previously portrayed Ariel in a Broadway production of 'The Little Mermaid'.

The production's artistic director Josh Gladstone told Page Six: "We have a requirement now along the lines of what Actors' Equity is requiring, and what Broadway is requiring, for performances. So yes â€” we're very excited with the cast that we have, and we're delighted Susan has put together a beautiful evening."

"We're sorry not to have Laura on this, [and] we will look forward to working with Laura again. We are concerned about maintaining the safety of our staff and our audiences," he added.