Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead: The 'Eleen' Show DJ and Dancer Dies by Suicide Aged 40

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, best known for appearing as the DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show,", has died at the age of 40, according to multiple reports. According to TMZ, the "So You Think You Can Dance" contestant and "Magic Mike XXL" actor committed suicide by shooting himself in the head.

According to reports, tWitch went to a hotel booked a room and shot himself dead. News of his death was later confirmed by his wife Allison Holker. Stephen Boss worked on Ellen's show from 2014 until it ended in 2022. He was also made the executive producer of the show in 2020.

Shocking Death

Boss' wife Holker confirmed in a statement to People that DJ committed suicide by shooting himself in the head. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," the statement read.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

According to law enforcement sources, Holker, a professional dancer who has also been on "So You Think You Can Dance," reportedly hurried frantically into an LAPD station and stated that her husband had left the house without his car, which she claimed was unusual for him.

Then, a call came in informing police that Boss had been found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a hotel room in Los Angeles.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," Holker continued in her statement.

"I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just three days ahead of the tragedy and Holker posted a touching message online.

The couple got married in 2013 and have three children together. They also co-hosted "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings" on Disney +. Boss is survived by his wife and their three childrenâ€”Weslie, 14; Maddox, 6; and Zaia, 3â€”are left to carry on his legacy.

To Everyone's Shock

Two days before his death, the couple also shared a video of a beginner's dance cardio workout on their YouTube page. In the video, they both looked happy. It is not known what prompted Boss to kill himself. Police have launched an investigation and more details will be shared later.

Holker too said that it is too early to speculate about what compelled Boss to commit suicide.

tWitch debuted in 2014 as a DJ on Ellen DeGeneres' self-titled daytime series before being promoted to executive producer in 2020. He remained with her until the embattled 2022 finale.

He defended DeGeneres by claiming that there was a lot of "love" behind the scenes in a bid to protect his employer in the face of widespread accusations of toxic behavior on the talk show.

"We can't speak too much legally about it, but I'll say this, there's been love," the dancer, then 37, told Us Weekly in 2020. "Obviously there's some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there's been love. I'll just leave it at that until there's a time where we can address more publicly. There's been love, and there will continue to be love."

Andy Lassner, the former executive producer of the Ellen program, paid tribute to Boss by writing, "Rest, my friend," and attaching a photo of the two of them with DeGeneres.

"Damn this is sad news. sending prayers to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's family and friends," DJ Pauly D tweeted.

"What is going on?! This news has broken my heart. I've loved him since #SYTYCD. He was always so joyful & full of life. Always," Yvette Nicole Brown said.