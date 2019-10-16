The feud between WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend is not new to the wrestling fans.

The duo has been in the news for getting into rifts with one another for quite some time and in most of the cases, it was The Fiend, alter ego of Wyatt who turned out to be tormenting the 33-year-old WWE Universal champion.

But recently, in a massive turn of events, it was Rollins who made the news for burning down Wyatt's Firefly Fun House to release his anger. The 33-year-old wrestler also beat his rival up before burning down the room of the Fun House.

Following the incident, Wyatt took to Twitter and stated that he has forgiven Rollins for the act and further added that it is his nature to forgive others if anyone does something wrong.

The 32-year-old wrestler finally concluded the post asking his rival about how the 33-year-old wrestler got to know about the location of his Fun House as almost nobody is aware of it.

The tweet read, " Also, I wanted you to know WWERollins, I forgive you. It is my nature to do so, no matter how how upset I get. Not everyone here feels this way, however. Quick question: How did you find it? Are you dead?"

In reply to that, the WWE Universal champion took to Twitter and replied that Wyatt was responsible for him finding the Fun House and mentioned that he does not need his forgiveness and wants to seek revenge.

"You led me there...down a road I never thought I'd walk. I don't want your forgiveness. I want your vengeance," the 33-year-old wrestler replied on Twitter.

With Wyatt to be drafted to SmackDown and Rollins to stay in RAW the WWE officially confirmed a final fight between the two before they part ways at the Crown Jewel on October 31.

It will be interesting to see who turns out as the winner among the two, in the fight which is probably the last match between them for quite a while.