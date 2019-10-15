WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins went into his rival Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend's Firefly Fun House and beat him up after which he burned down the 32-year-old wrestler's room in order to take revenge.

In a video posted by the official Twitter handle of WWE, Rollins can be seen furiously beating up his rival, whose alter ego The Fiend has been tormenting him for quite some time.

The incident happened after the main event of RAW concluded. Wyatt was addressing the WWE fans in an episode of the Firefly Fun House when Rollins found out the secret place of the 32-year-old wrestler and entered it.

In the video, the WWE Universal champion can be seen furiously beating up Wyatt as he landed numerous punches on the 32-year-old. In due course, Wyatt warned Rollins about The Fiend stating that if he does not stop beating him up then Wyatt's alter ego will come to seek revenge.

But, Rollins who has been tormented by The Fiend for the quite a long period of time did not listen to his rival while he dragged and pushed him to a wall as his anger escalated after hearing The Fiend's name.

The 33-year-old wrestler then set a table which was there in the room on fire which spread quite fast and burned down the photos that the 32-year-old wrestler had on the wall.

The video ended with Rollins leaving the frame after which a glimpse of The Fiend was shown on the screen.

Both the wrestlers whose rivalry has been one of the biggest topics of discussion among WWE fans in recent times are going to face each other at the WWE Crown Jewel 2019 event as Rollins will be seen defending his title against The Fiend.

As Rollins has been drafted to RAW and Wyatt to SmackDown the company wants to make most of their rivalry for the last time after which they will part ways.

It is going to be a very interesting battle between the two and a treat for the WWE fans. The outcome of the match can change a lot of things in the WWE universe.