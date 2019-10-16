WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is probably interested to have a match with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin at the WrestleMania 36 which is scheduled on April 2020.

The 33-year-old wrestler took to Twitter and responded to a tweet posted by the official account of WWE on FOX as the latter handle posted a picture of the former American professional wrestler who had won the WWF Championship six times.

The post had a question for the fans asking them about a potential opponent for Stone Cold if he makes a comeback for one final match of his career.

In response to this, Rollins stated on Twitter that WrestleMania is not far away. This has raised speculations regarding a potential Rollins and Stone Cold face-off at the biggest event of the WWE universe.

The 33-year-old wrestler, according to speculations, maybe in a mood to challenge the 54-year-old former wrestler and make it a memorable last fight for the legendary wrestler.

Stone Cold had fought his final match against The Rock at the WrestleMania 19 where he was defeated by his rival. The fans of the 54-year-old wrestler were not aware that it was his final fight even though in the last few years he has been on WWE on multiple occasions in the backstage and also in-ring parts.

Recently, the American wrestler had stated that he will be physically able to fight one last match before finally pulling the curtains to his career completely. He mentioned that he is fit enough to survive the fight without getting injured.

Now, if the speculations turn out to be true and a fight between Rollins and Stone Cold happens then it will be a hell of a ride for WWE fans at the WrestleMania 36 as it will be one of the most anticipated fights of the greatest event of the WWE universe.