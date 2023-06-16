How Did Ray Lewis III Die? Former College Football Player and Son of Hall of Famer NFL Linebacker Ray Lewis Dies Mysteriously Aged 28

Ray Lewis III, a former college football player, has passed away at the age of 28. He was the son of renowned NFL linebacker Ray Lewis and had played for multiple college teams, including the Miami Hurricanes, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, and Virginia Union Panthers.

He had just celebrated his birthday on June 5. The exact cause of his death, which was announced on Thursday, has yet to be officially confirmed. Lewis III had recently been working on his music career after attempting to follow in his NFL father's footsteps and play college football. On Thursday, the late athlete's younger brother, Rahsaan Lewis, took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of his sibling's death.

Sudden Death

"Really can't believe I'm evening typings this but RIP big brother ," Rahsaan wrote. "A true angel. I pray you're at peace now because I know how much you [were] really hurting."

"I don't and I won't ever have the words man, 'cause this pain right here..." he said. "I love you, I love you, I love you â¤ï¸."

Rahsaan, a former member of the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team and a graduate of the University of Kentucky, expressed that his brother's niece will deeply miss him but will continue to hear stories about him repeatedly in the future.

"Just watch over us all big bruh. Be our guardian," he wrote. "I promise, I'll make you smile and proud. â¤ï¸."

Lewis III is survived by his five siblings, namely Rashaan, Rayshad Lewis, Ralin Lewis, Diaymon Lewis, and Kaitlin Lewis. Many of his siblings took to their social media platforms on Thursday night to share heartfelt tributes honoring Ray III.

"Brownie, I love [you] with all of my heart," Diaymon wrote. "You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother. To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I'm glad you're at peace. "Fly high baby."

Ray III's most recent social media post dates back to December, featuring a photo of him at his sibling's baby shower. In the caption, he expressed his excitement about becoming a "BIG UNCLE RAY RAY!!! I'm in it for the long haul boss!! New chapter! New Beginnings!"

Tributes Pour in

Virginia Union Associate Head Coach Diego Ryland, who was acquainted with Lewis III, shared with TMZ that he was not only a talented athlete but also a remarkable teammate, emphasizing his positive qualities and character.

"The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray."

Mark James, Lewis' coach at Virginia Union, wrote: "Two RIP posts for my former players back to back. Young man it was a pleasure to bring you to Virginia Union. Ray Ray May God bless your family. Great young man."

Added rapper Yung Shad in his own post: "RIP my big brother. Ain't really know words for this s----, just hope [you're] at peace now. I know you [were] hurting."

Lewis III attended Lake Mary High School in Florida, where he excelled in both track and football. Throughout his high school career, he amassed 1,898 rushing yards and scored 20 touchdowns. In his senior season alone, he rushed for 676 yards and scored four touchdowns.

In 2013, he joined the University of Miami, becoming a part of the Miami Hurricanes football team as a running back.

However, his time with the team didn't make a significant impact, leading him to transfer to Coastal Carolina University in 2015.

In January 2016, while studying at Coastal Carolina University and playing football there, Lewis III was arrested on charges of sexual assault. He faced accusations of third-degree criminal sexual assault and was subsequently dismissed from the college football team.

However, after an extensive investigation by law enforcement officials in South Carolina, the claims against him were eventually dropped.

"We've felt very strongly from the beginning that this young man was not guilty of anything," Lewis III's attorney Tony Brittain said at the time.

"I'm just relieved that the prosecutors looked into it so thoroughly and came to a similar conclusion that this case shouldn't go forward."

Ray Lewis, the father of Ray Lewis III, is a former NFL star who spent his entire 17-year career with the Baltimore Ravens. He is widely regarded as the greatest middle linebacker in NFL history.

Similar to his son, Ray Lewis also attended the University of Miami, where he played college football for the Miami Hurricanes.