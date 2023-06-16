Conor McGregor Accused of 'Violently' Sexually Assaulting Woman by Forcing Her into Oral Sex and Spitting on Her in Bathroom at NBA Finals

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has been accused of "violently" sexually assaulting a woman in the VIP men's bathroom at an NBA finals game last week. The incident allegedly happened at the Kaseya Center, the home of the Miami Heat. The woman who has made the claims that McGregor allegedly forced her into oral sex inside the bathroom.

The woman has reportedly also given police the clothes she was wearing at the time, claiming that they prove that McGregor "spat" on her after forcing her into oral sex. However, McGregor has denied the claims and there is no suggestion that the UFC star has been arrested following the allegations.

Bombshell Sexual Allegations

The incident allegedly took place at Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Heat and Denver Nuggets on June 9, the same night when the Irishman went viral for a publicity stunt in which he punched the Heat's mascot.

According to letters sent by a lawyer obtained by TMZ, McGregor allegedly assaulted the woman following the win by the Nuggets. McGregor's representatives have refuted these allegations when approached by TMZ.

The woman claims that she met McGregor at the Kaseya Center during the game and was leaving the venue when his security informed her that he wanted to see her in the restroom. Once inside the restroom, she alleged that McGregor coerced her into performing oral sex on him and forcefully kissed her.

The woman further claims that McGregor spat on her and on himself while attempting to sexually arouse himself.

The victim managed to free herself from the attacker by elbowing him repeatedly, but she had to leave her purse behind, according to the letters. It is alleged that McGregor's security guards kept her purse "hostage."

Subsequently, the woman was able to retrieve her purse, and she proceeded to report the incident to the authorities.

The woman's attorney reportedly approached the police on Sunday to report the incident but was turned away and advised to seek legal assistance.

"The victim was able to get Mr. McGregor to cease his assault by demanding he stop because she had to urinate," letters addressed to the McGregor, the Heat and the NBA read.

"When the victim attempted to urinate, Mr. McGregor, instead of giving her privacy to do so, pulled out his penis and shoved it down the throat of the victim. The victim pushed Mr. McGregor off of her, and Mr. McGregor then spat on the victim and on his penis in a desperate attempt to get his flaccid penis hard."

Straight Denial

On Wednesday, the woman, accompanied by her attorney, went back to the police station and handed over the clothing she wore during the incident. "We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation," the Heat said in a statement to The Post. "Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment."

"The organization is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident," the UFC said in a statement. "UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements."

However, McGregor has denied all the claims and allegations made by the woman. "These allegations are false. Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated," his attorney said in a statement.

The allegations come less than 24 hours after the news that McGregor and his fiancÃ©e Dee Devlin are expecting their fourth child. McGregor and Devlin are already parents to three children: Conor Jr., Croia Mairhead, and Rian, who are currently six, four, and two years old, respectively.

"Things are going well," McGregor said on Wednesday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark." "We've got another one on the way. There's a lot going on."

This isn't the first time McGregor has faced accusations of sexual assault. In March 2019, it was revealed that he was being investigated in Ireland, his home country, regarding a sexual assault incident that occurred in December 2018.

He was arrested the following month, four people familiar with the probe told the New York Times.

During that time, McGregor's spokesperson dismissed the allegation as a long-standing rumor. According to the Times, McGregor was not formally charged at that stage.

Later, in January 2021, the Associated Press reported that the woman involved in the incident filed a lawsuit against McGregor, citing assault and personal injury as the basis of her legal claim.

In a separate incident, McGregor faced arrest and felony charges in South Florida in March 2019. The charges were related to an alleged theft of a cell phone from someone attempting to take his photo. However, the criminal charges were subsequently dropped by Florida prosecutors two months later.

These incidents took place after McGregor had already received a six-month suspension and a $50,000 fine in January 2019. This disciplinary action was a result of a post-fight brawl involving Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

Furthermore, in 2018, McGregor pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. This was in relation to an incident where he threw a hand truck at a bus carrying UFC fighters at the Barclays Center in New York.