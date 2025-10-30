How Did Pierre Robert Die? Beloved Philadelphia DJ Dies Suddenly Aged 70 as Tributes Pour in from All Corners

Beloved radio DJ Pierre Robert, who was a familiar voice on Philadelphia's airwaves for nearly 50 years, has died at the age of 70. Robert — pronounced "Ro-Bear" — was found dead at his home on Wednesday, according to Beasley Media Group, the parent company of his station, WMMR.

Authorities said there's no sign of foul play in his death. No additional details have been shared with the public yet. "We all have heavy hearts today," Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley said in a statement. "Pierre's unwavering love for music and his deep connection with listeners made him one of radio's most enduring and beloved voices. He will be greatly missed."

A Star Is Gone

Born William Pierre Robert, he grew up in California and began his radio journey at San Francisco's KSAN rock station before making his way east. Pierre's legendary run at WMMR lasted more than 44 years, starting in 1981.

Over the decades, he became a familiar and comforting voice for rock fans across southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, Delaware, and parts of Maryland.

His beloved "Pierre Robert Show" aired weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., always kicking off with his trademark greeting — "Greetings, Citizens." Whether spinning classic rock anthems or shining a spotlight on local talent, Pierre's passion for music never faded.

In one of his final Instagram posts, shared just this past Sunday, he posted a photo of himself sitting on a park bench, enjoying a book and a cup of coffee — a quiet moment from a man who spent his life making a lot of joyful noise.

"Sunday afternoon in Philly in my beloved Rittenhouse Square, with a great book, a cup of La Colombe, watching the world lazily drift by... pretty close to perfection!" he wrote.

Tributes Pour In

Fellow DJs Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison, who host WMMR's morning show "Preston and Steve," paid tribute to their "dear friend" Pierre Robert, remembering him with deep affection and sadness after news of his passing.

"WMMR was his pulpit, and he preached the gospel of rock n' roll, and gave us all common ground to dance on," the duo wrote on Instagram. "In good times, his optimism was infectious, and on tough days, his words offered familiar comfort to every Good Citizen.

"Pierre opened his arms to anyone [sic] wanted to come along for the ride, insisting that WMMR is Everything That Rocks! And he lived it," they said.

Jon Bon Jovi also paid tribute to Robert, remembering him as a lover of music.

"Today we lost a great friend. Someone who truly LOVED music. All types of music. Someone who loved musicians. Not just famous ones, or chart toppers. He admired local artists and tomorrow's rising stars," Bon Jovi wrote on Instagram

The "Livin' on a Prayer" singer described the late DJ as "the loneliest man in show business."

"His voice helped the hungry and the homeless, and he did it because he cared... About you, about me, about making the world a little kinder wonder filled place to live..." Bon Jovi wrote. "His memory will live with us as it will with all of the people he touched."

"We were all lucky to have him as a guide to his musical galaxy And I was lucky to have him as a friend..Thank you Pierre.." he added.

Robert signed a new contract with WMMR in January 2024, ensuring he'd continue his legendary run in Philadelphia for years to come — a plan cut tragically short by his unexpected death.