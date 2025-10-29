Who Was Holly Hill? Oklahoma Middle School Teacher and Mom of 3 Dies 2 Years After Drinking Margarita Laced with Industrial Cleaner at Restaurant

An Oklahoma middle school teacher has died, two years after accidentally drinking a margarita that had been mixed with degreaser, an incident that left her in excruciating pain and led to dozens of surgeries. Holly Hill, 30, was a beloved third-grade teacher when she unknowingly drank the toxic margarita in 2023.

The wife and mother of three had gone out for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner with her husband at Hacienda Las Margaritas Bar & Grill in Elgin, where she ordered what was supposed to be a simple cocktail. But the evening turned tragic when her drink was allegedly found to have been made with industrial-strength degreaser instead of alcohol.

Tragic End for No Mistake

Her mother, Kelly Hunter, told News on 6 that Hill's "mouth was on fire" the moment she took a sip of the drink. "She knew immediately something wasn't right,' Hunter told the outlet. 'She immediately jumped up and ran to the bathroom, started throwing up, started rinsing her mouth out with water."

In the months and years that followed, Hill made countless trips to the emergency room, suffering from severe chemical burns to her esophagus.

Although the restaurant never publicly addressed the incident directly, it did post a vague apology in May 2023 that appeared to be aimed at Hill and her family.

"Good afternoon Elgin community. Please accept our apologies for our delay in addressing the situation we encountered a few months ago,' the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post.

"We are very sorry for what happened and we feel deeply since the moment it occurred because during these ten years we have never had a situation like this, a situation that should not have occurred in the first place.

"The manager in charge at the time of the situation, Miguel Esparza , has always tried to constantly communicate with her and her family. We have never walked away from responsibility and will continue to support them in any way possible while our insurance company is on the case.

"We have always tried to give back to the community and will continue to do so. We again want to apologize to her, her family, and the Elgin community. Our prayers continue for her and her family. The support you have given us over the years is greatly appreciated and we are here to assist you in any way we can. Thank you."

Family Devastated

Hill later reached a confidential settlement with the restaurant after filing a lawsuit over the severe and lasting health problems she suffered from the incident, according to News 9. "For the past two and a half years, while continuing to teach and care for her family, Holly faced a long and difficult medical journey," her obituary read.

On Friday, the Elgin Police Department announced that, in coordination with the Comanche County District Attorney, it had reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Acting Police Chief Ralph Parsons said in a Monday update that state investigators "will initiate an initial inquiry into the case," with assistance from Elgin police.