Jacob Prichard: Air Force Base Worker Kills Wife, Her Colleague Before Turning Gun on Himself in Horrific Double Murder-Suicide

An Air Force base worker killed his wife and a lieutenant before turning the gun on himself in the parking lot of their quiet Ohio town's municipal building early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The violence incident started late on October 24, when Jacob Prichard, 34, allegedly broke into the apartment of 1st Lt. Jaime Gustitus in Sugarcreek Township, about 18 miles south of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where both were employed, according to WDTN, citing West Milton police. Investigators say Prichard killed Gustitus, who lived alone in the apartment. However, it is still not clear how exactly she was killed, as police continue their investigation into the horrifying incident.

Planned Murder-Suicide

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio confirmed the deaths, while police told local media the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Jaymee Prichard, a mother of three, was found dead in the trunk of her husband's car, with Jacob's body found nearby. Meanwhile, 1st Lt. Jaime Gustitus was found dead inside her apartment.

West Milton Police Chief Doyle Wright told WHIOTV that a neighbor in Sugarcreek Township called 911 around 2 a.m. after hearing a loud bang coming from Gustitus's home.

"The glass door shattered — I think they broke her door," the caller said, according to WHIOTV. When she looked outside, she saw a man, whom police later identified as Jacob Prichard.

"I opened up my back door, and he said he had a gun (and) to get back in my house. And he hopped off their patio and left," the caller said.

Police told WHIOTV that by the time the neighbor called, Jacob Prichard had already killed Gustitus inside her apartment. Authorities confirmed that he also killed his wife, Jaymee, but did not release details about how or where that happened.

A few hours later, around 4 a.m., Jacob arrived at his workplace and parked outside. Surveillance footage reportedly captured him opening the trunk of his car and taking his own life. Police said Jaymee's body was found in the trunk, and they believe Jacob planned for her to be found there.

The Prichards lived in Huber Heights, just north of Dayton and near Cincinnati, and they shared posts about their three children on social media. Authorities do not believe the children witnessed any of the tragic events. The motive behind the killings remains unknown.

Mysterious Murders

Gustitus was a lieutenant in the 711th Human Performance Wing, part of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson. Both Prichards were civilian employees at the same base — Jaymee at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and Jacob at the Air Force Research Laboratory.

The exact nature of their relationship with Gustitus is still unclear, though police have described her as a colleague of the couple.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic event, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones affected," Lt Gen Linda Hurry, Deputy Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, said in a statement.

"We stand with them as they navigate this unimaginable pain, and we offer our sincerest condolences to all impacted by this heartbreaking loss.

"We are committed to fully investigating this incident and ensuring the families and co-workers of the victims receive the support they need during this difficult time."

The Air Force base said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now leading the probe into the three deaths.