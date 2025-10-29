Thomas John Pizzitola: Father-to-Be Killed with Single Punch During Brawl at Arizona Bar Weeks Before Son's Birth

A soon-to-be father was killed with a single punch during a fight outside an Arizona bar, just weeks before his baby was expected to arrive, according to authorities. Thomas John "TJ" Pizzitola was found lying unconscious on the sidewalk outside a Scottsdale bar around 2:15 a.m. on October 11, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

Pizzitola, 29, and his two friends were thrown out of Pattie's First Avenue Lounge that night for causing a disturbance, according to court documents obtained by Fox10. Once outside, one of his friends bumped into a woman, which led to an argument. Prosecutors said the confrontation escalated into a brawl involving Pizzitola's group and five others.

Brawl Turns Deadly

During the chaos, Drew Meneses, 24, allegedly punched Pizzitola, causing a severe brain injury that proved to be fatal, police said. "TJ was hit in the head and fell immediately to the ground," police said in a statement.

Pizzitola was rushed to the hospital but sadly succumbed to his injuries after a while, authorities said.

Police confirmed that five people — Julia Husser, 27; Krista Molina, 27; Tony Becker, 26; Mark Whitford, 23; and Drew Meneses — were arrested last Wednesday in connection with the deadly bar fight.

According to court records, Meneses has been charged with second-degree murder, while the others face various assault charges.

A GoFundMe page shared that Pizzitola and his wife, Krisan, were just weeks away from welcoming their baby when the tragic incident occurred. Shortly before his death, Pizzitola had sent Krisan a message telling her how proud he was of her, the local outlet reported.

Tragic End

"I texted him that I had gotten home, and he texted me back and said that he wished that I was there ... but that he was so proud of me for staying home and taking care of our baby boy and that he loved me," Krisan told the outlet.

"About 3:30, I saw that his location changed to the emergency room and dropped everything and ran down there in my pajamas," the grieving widow recalled.

"All he ever wanted to be was the best father ever and the best husband," Krisan said. "But he wasn't finished."

Pizzitola's family shared that, even in death, he was able to save five lives through organ donation after the heartbreaking incident.

Meneses reportedly admitted he was just having a "bad night" when he allegedly threw the punch that ended Pizzitola's life during a court hearing.

"I just, it was a bad night. It was not supposed to happen like that at all, and there was no malicious intent for that at all," he said.

Meneses is being held on a $1 million bail. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe created to support Krisan Pizzitola and the couple's unborn child has raised more than $76,000 of its $85,000 goal as of Tuesday evening.