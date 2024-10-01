How Did Pete Rose Die? Controversial MLB All-Time Hits Great Who Was Banned for Life for Betting Found Dead in His Las Vegas Home Aged 83

MLB icon Pete Rose, who was handed a lifetime ban from baseball, died on Monday at the age of 83, the Reds confirmed. A 17-time All-Star, Rose held several MLB records over the course of his 24-year career, during which he played for the Reds, Phillies, and Expos. TMZ was the first to report Rose's death, revealing that he died at his Las Vegas home.

Rose's cause of death is unclear, and the coroner is set to investigate. However, police told ABC that a family member found the MLB all-time king. Rose's agent, Ryan Fiterman of Fiterman Sports, told TMZ that the family is "asking for privacy at this time."

Mysterious Death

Nicknamed "Charlie Hustle" for his aggressive style of play, Rose is remembered not only as MLB's all-time hits leader but also for the gambling scandal that resulted in his lifetime ban from the sport.

Rose is regarded as one of the greatest players in baseball history, with three World Series championships—two with the Reds and one with the Phillies—and the 1973 National League MVP award.

At the time of his retirement in 1986, Rose held numerous MLB records, including most hits (4,256), singles (3,215), games played (3,562), at-bats (14,053), and plate appearances (15,890). He also won three batting titles and two Gold Glove awards.

In the 1978 season, Rose gained national attention with a remarkable 44-game hitting streak, tying a National League record that had stood for almost a century.

The streak ended on August 1 of that year when he was struck out in the ninth inning during a game against the Braves.

"Our hearts are deeply saddened by the news of Pete's passing," Reds principal owner and managing partner Bob Castellini said in a statement.

"He was one of the fiercest competitors the game has ever seen, and every team he played for was better because of him. Pete was a Red through and through. No one loved the game more than Pete and no one loved Pete more than Reds Country. We must never forget what he accomplished."

Envious Career

Rose ended his playing career as a player-manager for the Cincinnati Reds from 1984 to 1986, after which he focused solely on managing until 1989.

Although Rose's on-field greatness has never been disputed, his legacy has been clouded by a lifetime ban from baseball due to allegations that he bet on games while managing the Reds.

The ban, imposed on August 24, 1989, remains a controversial subject, and Rose has been repeatedly denied reinstatement.

Because of the scandal, Rose has never been considered for nomination to the Baseball Hall of Fame. After years of denying the allegations, he admitted in 2004 to betting on baseball but insisted he never bet against the Reds.

In a 2018 interview with the Cincinnati Inquirer, Rose described betting on baseball as the "one thing I would change if I could do it all over again."