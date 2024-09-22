Olivia Nuzzi: New York Magazine's Political Reporter Was Banned from Covering Trump's Hush Money Trial for Taking Prohibited Photos Twice

Before New York Magazine writer Olivia Nuzzi was suspended for allegedly sexting with RFK Jr., she was kicked out of Donald Trump's hush-money criminal trial for taking photos in violation of court rules.

Nuzzi was removed from the trial on April 22 after court guards caught her taking a photo for the second time in a nearby room where journalists and some members of the public were viewing the trial on a monitor, the New York Post reported. After her ejection, Nuzzi continued reporting on the trial without disclosing to readers that she had been banned from the 15th floor of the Manhattan criminal courthouse where the proceedings were held.

Banned from Court Coverage

In the first incident, she reportedly took a picture of her brightly colored purse on the dull courthouse floor, according to a source familiar with the situation. Nuzzi was warned by officials that taking photos in the room was strictly forbidden, but she did not comply with the warning.

"She was treated with deference originally, but continued taking photos despite the fact she was instructed and told not to," a fellow reporter who covered the trial told The New York Post.

However, another reporter with knowledge of the second incident said that Nuzzi pulled out her phone after the trial had ended for the day because she admired his shirt, which featured a funny image of a dog. The guards quickly reacted and "pounced" on her for breaking the rules.

"She was not taking photos of the court proceedings. Enthusiastically in the moment, she snapped a photo of my shirt. She did not intentionally violate the rules." said the reporter, on conditions of anonymity.

"Journalist Olivia Nuzzi was expelled for the remainder of the Trump proceedings for breaking rules prohibiting the taking of photographs in the audience overflow room at our criminal courthouse in Lower Manhattan," spokesman Al Baker confirmed Friday.

Caught for Second Time and Banned

When caught for the second violation, Nuzzi attempted to "sweet talk" one of the officers in charge. "I know, I'm a f–king idiot, I'm sorry," she reportedly said, according to a witness.

Although unauthorized photography or broadcasting of court proceedings is considered a misdemeanor under state law, neither Nuzzi nor the other journalists who violated the rule during the Trump trial faced any charges, records indicate.

Nuzzi's removal occurred over a month before the trial ended with guilty verdicts against Trump on May 29.

Officials said that Nuzzi will also be barred from attending Trump's sentencing, scheduled for November 26.

During the trial, journalists and attendees were required to have a court-issued pass to access the heavily secured 15th floor, guarded by the Secret Service and NYPD.

Photojournalists were only allowed to take pictures from the front, facing Trump's defense table, and were prohibited from shooting behind it where court personnel were visible.

Nuzzi was suspended by the magazine after admitting that "the nature of some communications between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal," referring to RFK Jr. However, she denied having any physical relationship.