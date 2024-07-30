Reyes Moronta: Former MLB Pitcher Dies in Car Crash Aged 31 While Driving Home in the Dominican Republic

Former MLB pitcher Reyes Moronta died in a driving accident in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, as reported by several sources. Moronta, who played for four MLB teams over six seasons, was 31 years old. The Bravos de León, his most recent team in the Mexican League, confirmed his death in a post on X.

According to MLB insider Héctor Gómez, Moronta was driving a four-wheeler home at the time of the accident. Gómez shared a photo of a four-wheeler on its side and cited a source "very close" to Moronta in his post on X. Police have launched an investigation into the case as tributes continue to pour in.

Tragic and Unexpected Death

The accident occurred in the Quinigua neighborhood near Santiago de los Caballeros, as reported by the Dominican news outlet El Pregonero. The outlet also reported that Moronta had recently been signed by the Aguilas Cibaeñas team.

"We deeply regret the departure of Reyes Moronta. We wish family and friends a quick resignation to this news," Bravos de León wrote on X. "A hug to heaven."

In a separate statement, the Mexican Baseball League expressed its profound sorrow over the death of former player Reyes Moronta.

According to his transactions page on MLB.com, Moronta joined the Bravos de León in May but was released by the team on July 25.

Moronta played parts of seven seasons with four major league teams, including over four seasons with the Giants from 2017 to 2023. He made two appearances with the Los Angeles Angels last season before signing with the Bravos de León earlier this year, who released him last week.

An Eventful Career

After debuting with the Giants in 2017, Moronta became one of San Francisco's leading relievers in 2018. He posted an 8-9 record with a 2.66 ERA across 125 relief appearances during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, striking out 149 batters in 121.2 innings.

Moronta suffered a shoulder injury in September 2019, which sidelined him for the entire 2020 season.

He returned to the Giants the following year, ending his career with a 3.05 ERA in 177 games with the Giants, Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The right-handed reliever played for the Giants, Dodgers, and Diamondbacks before making two appearances with the Angels in 2023.

Throughout 177 major league games, Moronta compiled a 10-11 record with a 3.05 ERA and recorded 202 strikeouts over 171 1/3 innings.