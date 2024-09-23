Olivia Nuzzi: RFK Jr Bragged About 'Intimate' Photos He Had of New York Magazine Political Reporter to His Close Friends Amid Sexting Scandal

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. allegedly bragged about having "intimate" photos of New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi during their sexting affair. The 70-year-old politician shared details about the nude photos Nuzzi had sent him with close friends, which ultimately caused the scandal to escalate, according to the Daily Beast

Nuzzi, 31, was reportedly questioned about the naked photos by the magazine's editor-in-chief, David Haskell, during a private meeting on September 13. Haskell revealed that he found out Kennedy had been sharing details about the photos and claiming to be in a romantic relationship with Nuzzi. At first, Nuzzi denied the accusations but later reportedly admitted to sending him the photos.

RFK Jr and His Sexting

She has since been suspended from her role, and an external investigation into her journalistic ethics is currently underway, according to the outlet. Representatives for both Nuzzi and Kennedy have not yet responded for comments after the outlet approached them.

On Thursday, New York magazine issued a statement regarding Nuzzi's suspension, though they did not specifically mention former President John F. Kennedy's nephew by name.

"Recently our Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi acknowledged to the magazine's editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine's standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures," the outlet wrote via their website.

"Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign," the statement continued, confirming that there were "no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias" in Nuzzi's past articles.

The magazine said that Nuzzi was on leave and expressed regret for the "violation" of their readers.

In her own statement on Thursday, Nuzzi addressed the alleged affair but did not mention RFK Jr. by name.

"The nature of some communications between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal," she wrote, adding their relationship wasn't physical.

Her Naked Truth

Sources revealed that Nuzzi and the environmental lawyer exchanged inappropriate texts while he was married to Cheryl Hines, and Nuzzi was engaged to journalist Ryan Lizza. According to The New York Post, Lizza later confirmed that he and Nuzzi ended their engagement following the news of the affair.

In November 2023, Nuzzi wrote a profile on Kennedy Jr. after visiting his Brentwood, California estate and hiking with him in the Santa Monica Mountains. Sources told Status that their alleged texting affair began shortly after that.

"Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece," a spokesperson for Kennedy Jr. told the Post.

After the bombshell news broke, the anti-vaccine activist's wife was seen without her wedding ring while attending Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Friday.

Kennedy Jr. and Hines, 59, married in 2014, following his well-known affairs during his previous marriages to Emily Ruth Black and Mary Richardson.