How Did Paul Teal Die? One Tree Hill Star's Cause of Death Revealed as Fiancee Emilia Torello Shares Touching Tribute

The cause of death of Paul Teal has been revealed following reports that the "One Tree Hill" actor died after struggling with health issues. Teal, known for portraying movie star Josh Avery in the seventh season of "One Tree Hill" in 2009, died on November 15 after battling pancreatic cancer. His fiancée, Emilia Torello, shared the news in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Torello revealed to TMZ that Teal was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer just seven months before his death, in April 2024. Teal's character on the show was romantically linked to Alex Dupre, played by Jana Kramer. However, it was eventually revealed that Josh was gay.

Losing a Tough Battle

"He was the most talented man I've ever met. When he set his mind to something, there was no stopping him," Torello told the outlet. "He was the most diligent and dedicated person. I truly believed with all of my heart that he would come out the other side of this because of those traits. That's what makes this loss even more tragic."

His fiancée shared the heartbreaking news of his death in an emotional social media post on Sunday.

"The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024," Torello wrote in the caption of a touching black-and-white photo where she is seen kissing Teal on the cheek.

Describing him as her "soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future," Torello continued, "You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail."

Torello went on saying that a "part of me died with you," but she promised "to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day.

"The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever."

Sudden Death

Bethany Joy Lenz, Teal's "One Tree Hill" co-star who portrayed Haley James throughout all nine seasons, also shared a heartfelt tribute after learning of his death. "My heart is heavy. Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him," she wrote.

The actress recalled about collaborating with Teal on her 2006 musical adaptation of "The Notebook" before his role on One Tree Hill.

"Later, I was giddy to be directing an episode of One Tree Hill where I'd get to cast a new recurring character, Josh — the sleazy movie star," Lenz shared. "With his self-effacing sense of humor and willingness to dive fully into any character, Paul was perfect for the part. He was a joy to work with in any environment and so generous."

"We stayed in touch on and off," she added. "I wish it had been more. I wish I'd called all those times I meant to but got distracted. Life is short. I keep thinking that this week. Life is short."

Amid his battle with cancer, Teal was working on a new Starz series titled "The Hunting Wives", his fiancée told TMZ. She expressed gratitude to the cast and crew for supporting him throughout his health struggles.

Teal's acting credits included roles in "The Walking Dead: World Beyond," "Outer Banks," "American Rust", "The Staircase", and "George & Tammy". He also portrayed Deputy Clark in the 2022 film "Deep Water", starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.