'The Voice' Winner Sundance Head Shot in Naval Area in His Texas Ranch as He Is Airlifted to Hospital

Country singer Sundance Head, the Season 11 winner of The Voice, was shot in his Texas ranch on Friday. According to his agent, Trey Newman, the 46-year-old musician sustained a gunshot wound near his naval area. Newman told The New York Post that Head is currently in stable condition.

TMZ reported that the incident occurred in a rural part of Texas, and paramedics transported the artist to a hospital in Tyler, Texas, where he is now recovering. The artist, whose full name is Jason Head, called 911 following the shooting. His wife, Misty, said the bullet missed Head's vital organs and got lodged in a fatty section of his abdomen.

Narrow Escape

The exact circumstances of the injury remain unclear, but Newman hinted it might have been the result of a hunting mishap. "It missed all vital organs. It was not self-inflicted," Newman told the outlet.

"We don't know if it was an accident with his gun or if it was another hunter nearby," Newman added.

"The bullet is lodged in some fatty tissue, and the only way it could have have happened is if it travelled through something else," the rep explained.

"We thought he was going to go in for immediate surgery," Newman went on. However, he said that at this time surgery does not seem necessary.

"It sounds like they're gonna leave it in there," he said, referring to the bullet.

Earlier that Friday, Head shared a photo on his Facebook page, giving a glimpse of the inside of a tent. He captioned the image, "Woke up this morning to the sound of silence."

Newman told the outlet that Head had been hunting on his ranch when the incident occurred.

In Stable Condition

Misty provided updates about the singer's condition on both her own and his Facebook pages. "Praise Jesus! Bullet missed all vital organs," Misty wrote on her Facebook page Friday evening while on her way to the hospital. She mentioned that she still had about an hour left to drive.

Before that, Misty posted on Head's page, sharing with fans, "Doctor just called me bullet went in above his navel and lodged into his abdominal wall missing all vital organs. He will not require surgery as they are not removing the bullet."

"I'm sure she said why but my head is in a fog right now," she continued.

"Him being on the bigger side was a good thing. Bullet is in his fatty tissue. Thanks for all the prayers."

Sundance Head began his journey with TV singing competitions in 2007 when he participated in American Idol. He advanced to the semifinals of the show's sixth season before being eliminated. Nearly a decade later, in 2016, he triumphed on Season 11 of The Voice under the guidance of his coach, country star Blake Shelton.

His blind audition performance of Otis Redding's "I've Been Loving You Too Long" was hailed by Rolling Stone at the time as one of the greatest in the show's history.

To date, Head has released four albums, with his most recent being 'Starting Again', which came out in 2022.