Bhad Bhabie's Mother Confirms Rapper Is Battling Cancer after Fans Show Concern Over Her Weight Loss Amid Claims She Is 'Faking It'

Bhad Bhabie's mother Barbara Ann Bregoli has confirmed that her daughter is battling cancer. This announcement comes after the rapper and OnlyFans model, 21, raised concern among millions of her fans about her health lately after she shared with them on Thursday that she was taking "cancer medicine."

In an expletive-ridden video posted on Instagram Friday morning, Barbara expressed frustration with the recent developments, and said she was " pretty heated right now at Maria, AKA Perez Hilton for going on YouTube and talking about my daughter releasing on her Instagram Story about her having cancer and saying he wouldn't pass it by her that she was making it up."

Fighting a Tough Battle

"How dare you," you little vile piece of s**t say my daughter would lie about something like that. Okay? You're a dad!" the star's mom stated.

She further suggested that the American blogger, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., age 46, should focus on his own two children—Mario Armando Lavandeira III, 11, and Mia Alma Lavandeira, seven, both born through surrogacy—rather than hers.

"Go find another way to make some money beside talking s**t about other people," she fired. "How dare you. And, I pray to God that none of your children never get cancer, okay? I've had it twice. How dare you say my daughter is faking this."

Barbara's Instagram bio says that she is a two-time breast cancer survivor.

Her post was in response to Perez's YouTube video titled "SHOCKING News! Bhad Bhabie Reveals Cancer Diagnosis. BUT..."

In the video, he questioned his followers, asking if they thought Bhad Bhabie might be fabricating the diagnosis for attention. "I'm going to say it there is also a possibility that she might have pulled a Lil Tay. I don't know if she's lying, I'm not claiming she's lying, I'm just knowing these types of people operate I wouldn't put it past her to do something like this for attention," he said.

Bhad Bhabie went on to say, "I hope that's the case cuz it would suck if she had or still has cancer at such a young age."

Grim Situation

As of now, it is unclear what type of cancer Bhad Bhabie is dealing with or what treatments she has undergone.

On Thursday, she addressed concerns about her recent weight loss, attributing it to her "cancer medicine." However, while she mentioned the medication, she did not confirm if she has cancer and has yet to share further details about her health.

Bhad Bhabie revealed her shocking news after recently sharing a photo of herself with her ex-boyfriend, Le Vaughn, despite having accused him of domestic violence earlier this year.

She welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with Le Vaughn in March.

Bregoli's Instagram Stories post appeared to be a response to the concerned comments from fans about her noticeable weight loss.

"I'm Sorry my cancer medicine made me loose weight. Im slowly gaining it back," she wrote. "So stop running w the worst narratives [sic]."

As Bhad Bhabie shared the post on her Instagram Stories, fans were unable to respond directly to the news.

However, on X (formerly Twitter), users showed their support for her and wished for a positive outcome regarding her health. "Wtffff omg doesn't she have an infant child? Praying for Bhad Bhabie, may she fully recover," one person wrote.

"Bhad Bhabie's strength shines through as she shares her diagnosis. Wishing her resilience and support on this journey," wrote another fan.