How Did Park Soo Ryun Die? South Korean Actress Best Known for Snowdrop Dies Aged 29 after Falling from Stairs

South Korean actress Park Soo Ryun, best known for her work in the romance K-drama TV series "Snowdrop," has died. She was 29 years old. The actress reportedly fell down the steps while on a trip to Jeju Island, according to a report in the South Korean newspaper Osen. She was transported to the hospital, but repeated attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

She was eventually pronounced brain-dead by the medical team treating her. Her organs have been donated to hospitals by her relatives, her family said. According to reports, her last rites will take place on Monday and a procession to honor her will be held on June 13.

It is still unclear how Ruyn fell and exactly under what circumstances. It was only reported in local media that she was on a trip to Jeju Island when she slipped and fell down the steps.

She was rushed to the hospital and doctors immediately operated on her but were unable to save her. She was declared brain dead and eventually, she was pronounced dead on Sunday.

Her organs were donated by her family members, who are presently grieving her tragic and unexpected death and have requested privacy.

The 'Siddhartha' star's mother told the Korean portal Soompi, "Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs (organs). As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted (by the thought that her heart) has gone to someone and is beating."

Although best known for the 2022 romance drama "Snowdrop," which also starred Jung Hae-In and K-pop sensation Kim Jisoo (a member of the global success Blackpink), Soo Ryun was a well-known figure in musicals.

Ryun made her stage debut in the musical "II Tenore" in 2018. She has appeared in a number of other popular musical dramas, including "Siddhartha," "Finding Mr. Destiny," "The Days We Loved," and others.

The actress played one of the detailed students in Snowdrop, which ran for 16 episodes from December 2021 to January 2022.

The actress's mortuary has been kept in Suwon Hospital, located at the Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Centre. Park Soo Ryun's funeral started at 4 PM (KST) on Monday, June 12, and will last till Tuesday morning.

Several of Ryun's fans shared their tributes on social media following her sudden death.

One user tweeted, "Actress #ParkSooRyun passed away at age 29. Condolences to her family and friends, also snowdrop fams."

"Snowdrop actress #ParkSooRyun lost his life by falling down the stairs. Rest in peace, I hope she has good memories in this world," wrote another user.