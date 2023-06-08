How Did Pat Casey Die? BMX Star and X-Games Medalist Dies Aged 29 after Being Thrown from Motorcycle in Horror Crash at California Racetrack

Pat Casey, a three-time X-Games medalist and BMX star was killed in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday afternoon at a racetrack in California. He was 29. Casey was performing at the Slayground Motocross Park in Ramona, California at around 2:45 pm when he lost control and was flung from his motorcycle, CBS 8 reported.

According to the police, Casey was crushed under his motorcycle during the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite paramedics attempting to save his life for 55 minutes, per the San Diego Sheriff's Office. Tributes have been pouring in from the moment news of the motorcycle champion's death was announced.

Tragic Death

The race compound is owned by Axell Hodges, a seven-time X Games medalist and is located west of San Diego, the outlet reported.

Police said that Casey's death is still under investigation.

Casey rose to BMX fame after he turned professional at the age of 14 and bought his first house at the age of 18.

The Yorba Linda, California, native won his first X-Games medal in 2012 after finishing third in the BMX Freestyle Park competition. He won silver in the BMX Air competition the following year, in Brazil.

Casey won the X-Games gold medal for the first time in 2021.

Gone too Soon

Casey is survived by his wife Chase and two children, Reid, 8, and Taytum, 7. Only last week, Casey shared several photos on Instagram from a trip he took with his family to Europe, which included stops at a skate park in the Czech Republic and the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

"Such a great time in Paris with my family, so (grateful) to be able to take them with me," Casey captioned the post.

The celebrated cyclist, who learned to ride at age 2, was recalled as a "down-to-earth sweetheart."

"The world lost one of the baddest to ever do it. I'm so sorry for his wife and kids," BMX cyclist TJ Lavin said on Instagram. (Pat Casey) will forever be remembered for the down-to-earth sweetheart of a guy that he was."

"Rest In Peace, brother," BMX star Keiran Reilly wrote against Casey's final Instagram post.

"Pat was a member of our inaugural BMX Freestyle National Team in 2018 and made his mark immeasurably on the BMX community," USA Cycling said on Twitter. "Our condolences go to his family and friends.

X-Games posted a photo of Casey and delivered a touching tribute on its Instagram Wednesday.

"We are deeply saddened by Pat Casey's passing and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, children, parents and siblings," the statement read.

"A true legend in the action sports community, Pat will always be a member of the X Games family and an inspiration to everyone's life he touched."