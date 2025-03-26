Miller Gardner Death Mystery: Costa Rica Cops Rule Out 'Asphyxiation' as Cause of Death as New Details Emerge in Death of Brett Gardner's Son

The shocking and untimely death of Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees star Brett Gardner, has left fans in shock. The Gardner family was staying at the luxurious Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort, which costs $900 per night, on Costa Rica's Pacific coast when Miller tragically died in his sleep.

Initial findings from Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ) suggested his death was due to "asphyxiation caused by intoxication linked to food poisoning." However, CNN now reports that the OIJ has ruled out asphyxiation, confirming that there was no airway obstruction. This deepens the mystery behind the sudden death of the of the teen.

Cause of Death Raises Doubts

"Therefore, various samples were sent to the [agency's] Forensic Science laboratories for three analyses: histology, toxicology and neuropathology," a rep for the department said in an email to The New York Post. "A study was also requested from the Costa Rican Institute for Research and Teaching in Nutrition and Health at the University of Costa Rica.

"The results are expected to be available in two to three months due to the high demand for autopsies being performed in the country due to the increase in homicides."

Juan Pablo Alvarado, a spokesperson for the OIJ press office, initially told CNN that vomit was found on the body, leading authorities to suspect asphyxiation as a probable cause. The investigation remains open.

However, the OIJ is awaiting the results of the autopsy and toxicology tests, which will assess whether foodborne intoxication played a role—a term that has caused some public misunderstanding.

According to the USDA, the condition is more commonly referred to as "food poisoning" and is distinct from foodborne illness, which occurs when food is contaminated with harmful bacteria or other pathogens.

Food intoxication, on the other hand, is "caused by eating food that contains toxins that are released by pathogens," according to the USDA. The organization adds that: "Pathogens themselves do not cause illness."

While some cases of food poisoning or intoxication are relatively mild, severe cases can lead to muscle paralysis or even respiratory failure.

Other Family Members Also Fell Ill

Notably, Gardner and his wife, Jessica, mentioned when announcing their son's passing that multiple family members had also fallen ill during their trip. However, it is still unclear whether their symptoms were caused by a foodborne illness from consuming contaminated food with harmful bacteria or by food intoxication due to ingesting toxins released by pathogens.

In a statement issued this week, Hotel La Mariposa and Restaurant Le Papillon, where the Gardners had dined during their vacation, sought to disassociate themselves from the teenager's tragic death.

"In response to misinformation on social media, we would like to clarify that the Gardner family visited our Le Papillon restaurant on Tuesday evening, March 28, three days before Miller's unfortunate passing," the eatery said, according to Costa Rican outlet Diario Extra.

Brett Gardner, 41, spent 14 seasons as an outfielder for the Bronx Bombers and remained a beloved member of the Yankees until he retired following the 2021 season.