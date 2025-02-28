Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa Suffered 'No External Trauma' Preliminary Autopsy Reports Reveals as Mystery into Deaths Deepen

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, suffered "no external trauma" when they were found dead in their multi-million-dollar New Mexico home, according to preliminary autopsy results.

Speculation surrounding their deaths has grown this week, after reports revealed they were found in separate rooms and that Arakawa's body was in a mummified and bloated state. Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza said that there are no indications of foul play in their deaths as he awaits the official autopsy and toxicology reports. "Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual," he said. "There were no apparent signs of foul play. The manner and cause of death has not been determined."

Investigation into Death Ongoing

"The official results of the autopsy and toxicology reports are pending. This remains an open investigation." Authorities also requested a carbon monoxide test as part of the investigation.

Santa Fe City Fire personnel, along with the New Mexico Gas Company, conducted tests for carbon monoxide at the couple's $3.8 million home after their bodies were found.

However, fire department officials determined that there was no evidence of a toxic gas leak in the residence. "New Mexico Gas Company responded to the residence and was conducting active testing on the gas line in and around the residence," an affidavit read.

"As of now there are no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence."

Authorities said that the circumstances of the couple's deaths were "suspicious enough" to warrant a comprehensive search and investigation after police found a door to the home that was "unsecured and open."

According to an affidavit, officials also came across a prescription pill bottle with pills scattered around the room where Arakawa and one of the couple's dogs were found.

Mystery Deepens

Court documents reveal that a maintenance worker, who first raised concerns after getting no response from inside the home, said he had not seen the couple for approximately two weeks.

On Thursday, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber honored the Hollywood legend, describing him as always "gracious and friendly" and someone who "treated everyone well."

"He fit in, in a good way," Webber said. "These are two people who have huge talent, gifts, global reputations, and here in Santa Fe they're just down to earth people and part of the community."

"The town of Santa Fe is a great place for people to come who may be global icons, huge stars, but here in Santa Fe they're just... part of us," Webber added.

Leslie Anne, 58, one of Hackman's three children, told TMZ this week that she and her sister, Elizabeth Jean, believe their father, his wife, and one of their dogs may have died due to toxic fumes inside their home.

While still coming to terms with the tragedy, Leslie shared with the outlet that her father had been "in very good physical condition" in the months before his death.

"He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he was continuing to do that several times a week. So he was in good health," she added.

Although no visible signs of trauma were found, Mendoza stated that the couple's deaths could have resulted from a double homicide, suicide, accidental causes, or natural causes. Police said they found two surviving dogs on the property—one inside the home and the other outside.