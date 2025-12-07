How Did Michael Annett Die? Former NASCAR Star Dies Suddenly and Unexpectedly Aged 39 as Tributes Pour In

Former racecar driver Michael Annett, who competed in a total of 436 races across NASCAR's three national touring series, has died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 39. JR Motorsports, one of the teams Annett raced for during his career, shared the tragic news on social media Friday.

While no cause of death has been given, fellow NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski paid tribute to Annett on social media. "All of us who knew him and the talent he had are sad to see him go, but glad he is no longer suffering," Keselowski wrote in a heartbreaking social media post. JR Motorsports also released a statement confirming his death.

Sudden and Unexpected Death

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Annett family with the passing of our friend Michael Annett," the statement from JR Motorsport read. "Michael was a key member of JRM from 2017 until he retired in 2021 and was an important part in turning us into the four-car organization we remain today." The statement added.

According to NASCAR, Annett competed in 321 Xfinity Series races, 158 of them with JR Motorsports.

In 2019, Annett claimed his only national-level win, winning the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway behind the wheel of the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

A Des Moines, Iowa native, Annett also enjoyed success in the ARCA Menards Series, with two wins to his name — first at Talladega Superspeedway in 2007, followed by the series opener at Daytona in 2008.

Tributes Pour in From All Corners

"NASCAR is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former NASCAR driver Michael Annett," the racing body said in a statement.

"Michael was a respected competitor whose determination, professionalism, and positive spirit were felt by everyone in the garage.

"Throughout his career, he represented our sport with integrity and the passion of a true racer. NASCAR extends its condolences to Michael´s family and many friends."